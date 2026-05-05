GTA Housing Market Shows Signs of Tightening as Sales Rise and Listings Fall

April 2026 data reveals a mixed GTA housing market with rising sales, declining listings, and early signs of price stabilization, potentially signaling a shift in market dynamics.

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market exhibited a mixed performance in April 2026, characterized by a 7% year-over-year increase in home sales alongside a 9.3% decrease in new listings .

This combination suggests a tightening of market conditions as spring progresses. While average prices continued to decline, early indications of month-over-month stabilization are emerging, potentially influencing prospective buyers who have been observing from the sidelines. The MLS® Home Price Index (MLS® HPI) Composite benchmark fell 6.6% year-over-year, and the average selling price reached $1,051,969, a 4.9% drop compared to April 2025.

However, a slight month-over-month increase in the seasonally adjusted average selling price and a stable MLS® HPI Composite suggest a possible shift in momentum. TRREB President Daniel Steinfeld highlighted the potential signal for hesitant buyers, stating that if market conditions continue to tighten and home prices stabilize, it could be an opportune moment to enter the market. TRREB’s Chief Information Officer Jason Mercer attributed lingering economic uncertainty as a factor hindering a full market recovery.

Despite this, Mercer noted that lower home prices and borrowing costs have spurred some buyer activity this spring, and substantial pent-up demand remains. He emphasized that greater certainty in trade and geopolitical stability would further boost market activity. TRREB CEO John DiMichele underscored the need for continued policy reforms to address housing supply, referencing a recent report outlining necessary provincial policy changes to increase the construction of affordable homes in Ontario.

He stressed the importance of reducing bureaucratic hurdles and municipal costs that impede new housing development. The data indicates a market undergoing a transition. Sales are improving, listings are decreasing, and prices, while still lower than the previous year, are showing initial signs of stabilization. Although it is not yet a seller’s market, the period of favorable conditions for buyers may be diminishing.

Beyond the GTA, developments include StreetSide proposing a 35-storey condo tower and a 6-storey rental building in Burquitlam, Coquitlam, comprising 400 units. Industry news also features April 2026 hires and promotions, Elysium’s focus on affordable student housing, a partnership between Real and REMAX, a unique property at 83 Virginia, Pinnacle’s expansion of Lougheed Towers, research indicating downsizing concerns, a private suite with rare features, a significant deal involving KingSett Capital, Choice Properties REIT, and First Capital REIT, and the evolving Muskoka experience.

These diverse developments collectively paint a picture of a dynamic and evolving real estate landscape





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GTA Housing Market Home Sales New Listings Home Prices Market Stabilization Housing Affordability TRREB Economic Uncertainty Housing Policy Real Estate Trends

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