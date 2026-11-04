GTA Home Sales Fall 7.9% in October as Buyers Wait on Economy

Greater Toronto Area home sales dropped 7.9% year-over-year in October to 5,603 transactions, with the average selling price down 2.7% to $1,024,108 as buyers and sellers wait for clarity on inflation and borrowing costs.

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area fell 7.9 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, as buyers continued to wait on the sidelines amid uncertainty over inflation, borrowing costs and the economy.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,603 homes changed hands last month, down from October 2025. On a seasonally adjusted basis, however, sales rose 1.2 per cent from September, and new listings also increased month over month. New listings declined 11.9 per cent year over year to 14,173. Active listings fell 10 per cent from October 2025, as total inventory across the GTA stood at 25,098 homes for sale.

Also read Vancouver-area home sales down 10.2 per cent in October as prices slide: board

GTA Home Prices Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty

The average selling price of a GTA home was $1,024,108 in October, down 2.7 per cent compared with a year earlier. The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark, meant to represent the typical home, also declined 4.3 per cent year over year. Jason Mercer, TRREB's chief information officer, said uncertainty about the economic outlook has created a market where both prospective buyers and sellers are reluctant to make major financial decisions.

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You essentially have both buyers and sellers sitting on the sidelines right now, waiting to see how things shake out with the economy, inflation and borrowing costs, Mercer told CP24 Breakfast, adding that the market has been feeling the impact of would-be rate hikes for two or three months. Mercer said buyers have benefited from having more properties to choose from and greater negotiating power when making offers, which has helped with affordability.

New listings have actually been down more so than sales on a year-over-year basis, he said. TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld said residents are closely watching Canada-U.S. trade negotiations in hopes of a new deal, along with conflict in the Middle East, in order to ease concerns about inflation and economic uncertainty before making a move in the home ownership market.

Bank of Canada Rate Hikes Impact Housing Market

The Bank of Canada has been attempting to contain inflation, which currently sits at 3.1 per cent, amid concerns that higher fuel prices could push costs further up across the economy. The central bank has also raised its benchmark interest rate, adding fresh uncertainty to the Toronto housing market, according to real estate experts.

Mercer cautioned against interpreting the latest figures as a sign that housing affordability has returned to pre-pandemic levels, noting that average selling prices remain considerably lower than the highs recorded during the pandemic-era housing boom. We are still off quite a bit from where we were coming out of the pandemic, and I think that has helped a lot of households mitigate the impact of higher borrowing costs, he said.

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Still, Mercer said prospective buyers who are waiting for more favourable conditions could remain on the sidelines until there is greater clarity around the economy. If you cannot get the price point you are looking for to sell your home and move around in the market as your situation dictates, you are just going to put that decision on hold, he said.

Trade Developments May Restore Consumer Confidence

Looking ahead, Mercer expects November and December to bring the usual seasonal slowdown in real estate activity, describing them as the slower months of the year. Looking ahead into next year, he said developments on the trade front, a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East and signs of easing inflation could help restore consumer confidence.

If we start to absorb that inventory, we are going to need new home types coming down the pipeline, Mercer said, adding that there is still a need for more housing types. This greater diversity, this missing middle, allows people to more easily move up and down the housing continuum as their situation dictates, he said.

Need for Diverse Housing Types as Population Grows

He added that policies encouraging more housing construction and a greater diversity of home types will be important as the GTA's population continues to grow. The population, the permanent population, in the GTA, and certainly drilling down to the city of Toronto, continues to grow, and all those people require a place to live, Mercer said.