Grand Theft Auto VI launched in North America after a 13-year wait, earning a record $3.8 billion on its first day while dividing fans over a new honor system that rewards kindness and romance instead of gratuitous violence.

Grand Theft Auto VI has launched in North America after a 13-year wait, earning publisher Rockstar Games a record US$3.8 billion on its first day as gamers dive into what many call a cultural phenomenon.

The release drew immediate attention from fraudsters seeking to exploit the highly anticipated launch. Some fans are taking time off work to play without interruption, and an Iowa man told local media he took six days off because I just want to soak Vice City in. An increase in sick days is expected.

Also read UK court sentences Arion Kurtaj to seven years for hacking Rockstar and leaking GTA VI footage

GTA VI Romance System Angers Fans

Out with sex workers, in with buying your girlfriend flowers: the great romance at the heart of GTA VI has enraged some fans, who accuse the franchise of betraying its roots and bowing to feminist slop. A new honor system that rewards good deeds and discourages wanton violence, along with an emphasis on healthy living and household chores, marks a sharp departure from earlier games rife with killing sprees and politically incorrect humor.

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Game is garbage, CUCK Simulator, wrote one user on X, using a term prevalent in the so-called manosphere, online communities organized around male grievance. Press X to put the toilet seat down, quipped another beneath a video that dubbed the game feminist slop, a phrase repeated many times over. Online conservative critics are further incensed by the game lampooning hypermasculine influencers and right-wing anxiety over transgender people.

Zealous animal rights activists are not spared either, with some mauled to death by a polar bear they free. To be sure, GTA VI remains at its core a violent video game. It follows Jason and Lucia, a modern Bonnie and Clyde, as they embark on a life of crime in and around Vice City, based on Miami, to secure a better future for themselves and their infant son.

Romance Rewards Replace Old Violence

In the original GTA, launched in 1997, running down pedestrians and wrecking vehicles earned applause and a sports-commentary-like shout of Kill Frenzy. Now, players are nudged toward actions that strengthen a romantic relationship, from fixing up the house to buying flowers and jewelry. Actions have consequences. Keeping a strong relationship and a professional criminal profile, as opposed to violent, psycho or irredeemable, is necessary to unlock the happiest ending, according to reports in the video game press.

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Working out to stay in shape keeps players fit for criminal capers. Acts of kindness toward strangers, or even basic civic virtue like not littering, earn focus and behavior points. For the first time since they were introduced in GTA III, the series first 3D game, sex workers are absent. Where past games allowed paid sexual encounters, Rockstar said GTA VI is a game about a couple in a bind, lovers on the run.

The company added that while it has taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything implemented in VI supports the spirit of the story it wanted to tell. Andrew Przybylski, a professor of human behavior and technology at the Oxford Internet Institute, told AFP he would not call it wholesome, but it is kind of a complete story that people can interact with in a way that is deeper and in some ways more thoughtful and more reflective.

Experts Question Game Transgressive Nature

He added that the video game industry has evolved since GTA early days, with a more equitable gender balance, but disputed the idea the game was no longer transgressive. He laughed and said the Miami Police Department is not going to be happy. Douglas Gentile, a distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University who has studied the impact of violent video games on children, agreed the new game was more nuanced.

He was previously director of research at the National Institute on Media and the Family, which criticized GTA III. He said this might be a much more interesting game where it sits in that morally grey area where most of us actually live. The game is published by Rockstar Games.