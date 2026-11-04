GTA Gas Prices Set to Drop Nine Cents a Litre on Friday

Gas in the Greater Toronto Area is set to fall nine cents a litre on Friday, while diesel drops 14 cents, according to analyst Dan McTeague of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Drivers in the Greater Toronto Area could see more relief at the pumps later this week. Analyst Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said gas prices are set to drop nine cents a litre to 159.9 cents on Friday, while diesel will fall 14 cents a litre to 234.9 cents. McTeague made the forecast in comments to CP24 on Wednesday evening.

The expected Friday decrease follows an 11-cent drop at GTA pumps on Wednesday. McTeague's comments give drivers a clear outlook on fuel costs for the end of the week, after several days of falling wholesale energy prices.

Also read Here’s when gas prices will drop 11 cents a litre in Ottawa

Why Fuel Prices Are Falling in the GTA

Gas and diesel prices in the GTA are falling because energy markets traded down oil and petroleum prices after the U.S. midterm elections. McTeague told CP24 that this movement means drivers are about to enjoy further savings at the pumps on Friday.

In a separate interview with CP24 on Wednesday morning, McTeague said markets were also reacting to some optimism about developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. He said that continued quiet on the geopolitical front could mean another decrease at the pump.

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Gas Prices Remain Higher Than a Year Ago

Pump prices are still substantially higher than they were one year ago, according to McTeague. He noted that a year earlier, gas was about 30 to 35 cents a litre cheaper, and diesel was roughly 80 cents a litre lower than it is now.

McTeague said the trend is moving in the right direction, even though the current levels remain elevated compared with last year. His assessment focuses on the gap between today's market and the prices drivers paid in the same period of the previous year.

Weather and Market Outlook for Drivers

McTeague also pointed to weather as a factor in lower diesel demand. He said the warmer than normal weather has reduced the need for diesel, which helps ease pressure on the fuel market.

Looking ahead, McTeague said the pressure on consumers is off for a little bit, at least for the foreseeable future. Drivers in the GTA should watch pump prices on Friday, when the forecast nine-cent drop for gas and 14-cent drop for diesel is scheduled to take effect.