GTA gas and diesel prices expected to keep falling after 11-cent drop

Gas and diesel prices in the GTA are likely to keep trending downward this week after an 11-cent drop at the pumps on Wednesday, according to analyst Dan McTeague. He says markets are showing optimism about the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Gas and diesel prices are likely to keep trending downward this week after an 11-cent drop at the pumps on Wednesday, according to gas price analyst Dan McTeague.

He spoke with CP24 about the latest movement in fuel prices and what drivers can expect in the coming days. McTeague said markets are showing some optimism about developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Fuel prices are closely tied to global events in that region, because disruptions there can quickly affect the cost of crude oil.

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McTeague Forecasts Further Price Drops

He said that if there is no fresh bad news on the geopolitical front, the market could keep pushing prices lower. In his view, the calm has already helped ease pressure at the pumps, and drivers could see another decrease if conditions hold. McTeague forecast that gas could fall another four or five cents by Friday. He said diesel could see a seven-cent drop over the same period, which would be a larger decline for the heavier fuel.

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If those estimates hold, gas prices would drop to about $1.62 a litre by Friday. Diesel would fall to around $2.34 a litre, giving commercial truckers and others who rely on diesel some relief. McTeague cautioned that prices are still substantially higher than they were one year ago. At that time, gas was about 30 to 35 cents a litre cheaper, and diesel was roughly 80 cents a litre cheaper than it is now.

Despite the gap compared with last year, he said the trend is moving in the right direction. He added that the market is heading in the right direction, even if prices have not returned to earlier levels. McTeague also pointed to the weather as a factor. He said that warmer than normal temperatures have helped because less diesel has been needed for heating, which has reduced demand and eased supply pressure.

Election Impact On Fuel Costs Unclear

He summed up the outlook by saying the pressure on prices is off, at least for a little while and for the foreseeable future. Analysts often describe relief like this as temporary, since fuel prices can shift quickly when global events change. McTeague was also asked about the midterm election results and whether they could influence gas prices. He said it is too early to tell what impact the results will have on the price of fuel.

Fuel prices are shaped by many factors, including crude oil markets, exchange rates, refining costs and seasonal demand. Because of this, drivers should keep an eye on prices over the week rather than relying on a single forecast. The projections come from one analyst's assessment of current market signals, not a guarantee of future prices. Anyone planning to fill up should check local pump prices before heading out, especially if they are watching for the lowest cost in their area.