Grand Theft Auto VI release expected to bring sick calls and empty classrooms across Canada

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives Thursday, and professors and HR experts expect students and workers across Canada to skip class or call in sick to play it.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives Thursday, and professors and human resources experts expect students and workers across Canada to skip class or call in sick to play it.

A billboard for the video game Grand Theft Auto VI is pictured above Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, according to THE CANADIAN PRESS and AP photographer Chris Pizzello. PB Berge expects several students to skip classes and their jobs on Thursday so they can be immersed in a virtual world of car thefts, police chases and heists. Classrooms and offices will likely be quieter than usual, said Berge.

Also read Canada's PM Carney to Discuss Chinese Auto Investment with Xi Amid US Tariff Talks

Professors Expect Absenteeism

I had one student who was like, Oh, by the way, I am going to be sick on the 19th. And a handful of other students agreed, said Berge, a gaming professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton. A number of them also have jobs. So if they are skipping class, they might just as well be skipping work.

Advertisement

I just hope they learn something interesting in the process, Berge said. Berge, who uses pronouns they and them, said many people of many ages, in generations X through Z, are excited about the latest release in the iconic GTA series. It is one of the most successful and best selling game franchises of all time, Berge said. It was created by video game developer Rockstar Games.

Take-Two Interactive, the developer parent company, has said more than 470 million GTA games have been sold worldwide. The franchise is set in fictional cities inspired by real locations in the United States. One of the most popular spots is the neon-soaked Vice City, which is akin to Miami. The first instalment in the series was released in 1997.

Evolution of Video Game Franchise

Back then it was a simple, two-dimensional game. Players select a protagonist with a complex backstory and go on missions for a mob family in exchange for money the character desperately needs. Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, and ensuing games in the series, redefined video games. Though the concept and theme stayed relatively the same, players were given greater freedom to explore sprawling three-dimensional cities.

Berge said the details in the 3D games are immaculate. The franchise has poured a ton of attention into creating an incredibly realistic, interactive, rich and dynamic world, they said. There is something very pulpy and fun about blowing up a yacht and hopping on a Jet Ski, and making a daring escape from police helicopters, Berge said. Sexual components of the games have been criticized, and Berge acknowledges the game is raunchy and violent.

But the game is also highly satirical and it makes fun of American culture. And every character is in some ways an exaggeration of different political or corporate figures, Berge said. The last instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation filed a freedom of information request with the Saskatchewan government that showed more than 500 provincial workers called in sick on that release day.

Advertisement

Sales Reach Billions

In its first three days, the game reached US$1 billion in sales. This year, Charlie Herrera Vacaflor said it is anticipated thousands of workers across Canada will also call in sick on the release day, as well as some of the following days. Herrera Vacaflor works for Peninsula Canada, a human resources and occupational health consulting firm.

Businesses, particularly in the big urban areas, like Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, have reached out to us because they obviously want to be prepared for the time-off requests, Herrera Vacaflor said. He advises employees to be sincere and request a vacation day instead of calling in sick if they want to play the game. If this is something that you really value and it is something that is fulfilling, then why not take a vacation day? he said.

Workplace Absenteeism Rising

Employers should also consult with their workers in advance, he said. Louis-Etienne Dubois, a creative studies management professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, said he is also expecting empty chairs in his classroom this week. There is a lot of hype around the game, he said. It is not just students skipping class, it is also people not showing up to work.

He said what is interesting about GTA is that it is a multi-generational phenomenon, as well as highly critical of societal issues. Dubois said he, too, will be downloading it but will wait until the winter holidays when he gets some time to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026. Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press.