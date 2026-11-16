GTA VI release expected to cause widespread sick leaves and absences across Canada

As Grand Theft Auto VI launches, professors and HR experts predict thousands of students and workers will skip class and call in sick. Some businesses are preparing for time-off requests.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI on Thursday is expected to lead to widespread absences from classrooms and workplaces across Canada, with many students and employees planning to skip class and call in sick to play the game.

PB Berge, a gaming professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, said several students have already warned they will be absent. One student told Berge, Oh, by the way, I am going to be sick on the 19th, and a handful of other students agreed. Berge, who uses they and them pronouns, added that a number of those students also have jobs, so if they are skipping class, they might just as well be skipping work.

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Workers Call in Sick for GTA Release

Charlie Herrera Vacaflor, who works for Peninsula Canada, a human resources and occupational health consulting firm, said it is anticipated that thousands of workers across Canada will call in sick on the release day, as well as some of the following days. Businesses, particularly in big urban areas like Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary, have reached out to us because they obviously want to be prepared for the time-off requests, Herrera Vacaflor said.

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He advises employees to be sincere and request a vacation day instead of calling in sick if they want to play the game. If this is something that you really value and it is something that is fulfilling, then why not take a vacation day? he said. Louis-Etienne Dubois, a creative studies management professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, said he is also expecting empty chairs in his classroom this week.

It is not just students skipping class, it is also people not showing up to work, Dubois said. He described GTA as a multi-generational phenomenon that is also highly critical of societal issues. Dubois said he too will be downloading the game but will wait until the winter holidays when he gets some time to play.

Global Success of Grand Theft Auto Franchise

The GTA franchise, created by video game developer Rockstar Games, has sold more than 470 million games worldwide, according to Take-Two Interactive, the developer's parent company. The series is set in fictional cities inspired by real locations in the United States. One of the most popular spots is the neon-soaked Vice City, which is akin to Miami. The first instalment was released in 1997 as a simple, two-dimensional game.

Players select a protagonist with a complex backstory and go on missions for a mob family in exchange for money the character desperately needs. Though the concept and theme stayed relatively the same, players were given greater freedom to explore sprawling three-dimensional cities in later releases. Berge said the franchise has poured a ton of attention into creating an incredibly realistic, interactive, rich and dynamic world.

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Satire and Violence Define Game Content

There is something very pulpy and fun about blowing up a yacht and hopping on a Jet Ski, and making a daring escape from police helicopters, they said. Berge acknowledged the game is raunchy and violent, and sexual components have been criticized. But the game is also highly satirical and it makes fun of American culture. And every character is in some ways an exaggeration of different political or corporate figures, Berge said.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation filed a freedom of information request with the Saskatchewan government that showed more than 500 provincial workers called in sick on a previous GTA release day. This year, similar patterns are anticipated. Berge noted that many people of many ages, in generations X through Z, are excited about the latest release in the iconic series. Businesses are bracing for the impact, with some already contacting consulting firms to prepare for time-off requests.

Herrera Vacaflor reiterated his advice for employees to be honest and take a vacation day if they want to play the game, rather than calling in sick. The game's release on Thursday is expected to draw millions of players worldwide, continuing a tradition of devoted fans taking time off to immerse themselves in the virtual world of car thefts, police chases, and heists.