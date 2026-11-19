Daniel Bombardier, known as Denial, says he spent five years working in secret on Grand Theft Auto VI art with Detroit company 1XRun and 12 other artists. His work appears in the game and was painted on walls in Miami as advertising.

A Windsor, Ont. , artist can finally talk about his work on Grand Theft Auto VI. Daniel Bombardier, known professionally as Denial, says he was hired by a Detroit company called 1XRun and worked with 12 other artists to curate the game's artwork over the last five years.

I have done some stuff in the game. Yes, and I have been working on it for a long time and not been able to talk about it, Bombardier said. Two years ago, when a trailer for the highly anticipated game got leaked, Bombardier's artwork was included.

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1XRun Curated Visual Identity

The trailer gave fans a first glimpse of the game's visual identity, which Bombardier helped shape. 1XRun was hired to curate the game, the artwork in it, to make it look and feel the way that the designers at Rockstar have been known to make these worlds come to life, he explained. The project went beyond digital creation. Bombardier says his virtual in-game artwork was also painted on walls in Miami as real-world advertising for the game.

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It is pretty cool to be chosen beyond just being in the game to actually make the game into real life, which is really, really neat, he said. His contributions are spread throughout the game. My art is in the very first trailer of the game and then all throughout the game, there is different things you can find, Bombardier said. We did buildings, cars, vandalism, advertising, we spoofed.

I spoofed a lot of the brands within the game, he said. The collaboration involved a broader segment of the art world, which Bombardier says created a sense of shared ownership. Rockstar, the geniuses, they engaged and employed a part of the art scene in the art world, the global art world, in a way that kind of we got to all take a bit more ownership of this game, he said.

Artists Gifted Free Game Access

It is beautiful how it has become personal to a lot of different people, especially the artists that created this game, he added. As a token of appreciation for his work, Bombardier was gifted a free download of the game. Grand Theft Auto VI is set to feature music from several Canadian stars on its soundtrack, adding to the game's broad cultural footprint. The game has drawn global attention, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

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Bombardier's work joins a growing list of Canadian contributions to the project, from art curation to music.