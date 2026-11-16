Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives Thursday after 13 years, with analysts predicting effects on sick days, internet speeds, and the broader economy.

Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on Thursday, a launch that tech analysts say could have effects far beyond gaming.

The countdown is on to one of the largest video game releases in history, and experts say even people who never venture into Vice City could feel the impact. Carmi Levy, a tech analyst, told CTV News that gamers have been holding their breath for 13 years since Rockstar Games released the last edition of the franchise. He described the launch as a defining cultural event rather than a simple product release.

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The game is widely considered among the most anticipated releases in video game history. Levy said the buzz around GTA 6 has even piqued interest among people who do not normally play video games. Reports have placed the development cost of the game in the ballpark of 1 billion to 2 billion dollars. That figure underscores the scale of the launch and the investment behind it.

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The game features violence, but Levy said he expects early play to span across generations. He noted that in many cases the launch becomes a family event where everyone gathers around and plays together. Many adults now were children when they started playing earlier generations of the franchise. Those adults remember what the experience was like and now want to introduce the game to their own kids, Levy added.

Cross-Generational Appeal and Economic Impact

That cross-generational appeal helps explain why the release is drawing attention well beyond the typical gaming audience. It also helps explain the intense demand expected on launch day. Even away from the screen, Levy said people could notice an impact in their day-to-day lives. The game's release is expected to cause an increase in sick days, and Levy added it could affect certain parts of the economy.

He said there is often a surge of demand that tends to make sick rates go up a little bit. Because the game is an online activity, many players will be connecting with friends over the internet. Levy cautioned that players should be careful about who they connect with online. He also offered a lighthearted warning for anyone playing during work hours.

Make sure that your boss does not see you driving through Vice City when you should be driving to your desk at work, Levy said. The comment reflects the expectation that some employees may be tempted to skip work or play while on the clock. The release falls on a Thursday, adding to those concerns. For millions of players who pre-ordered the game, the process begins with a massive download.

Internet Strain from Massive Downloads

They can start downloading a file that is more than 200 gigabytes in size. That is a significant amount of data for any home internet connection to handle. Between the added use for downloads and initial play, Levy added, residents could notice slower internet speeds as gamers flood the grid. The combination of huge file sizes and millions of simultaneous players could strain networks in some areas.

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Internet providers may see traffic spikes unlike those of typical game launches. The broader economic effects could also be noticeable. A wave of sick days can disrupt workplaces, and reduced productivity may show up in certain sectors. At the same time, the launch is expected to drive spending on games, consoles, and related products.

Retailers and digital storefronts are likely to see heavy demand. Levy's comments frame GTA 6 as more than a product launch. He called it an absolute cultural moment for an entire generation. That framing helps explain why analysts are watching the release for ripple effects that reach far beyond the gaming community.

The game is set to hit television screens on Thursday, meaning players will finally get their hands on a title that has been years in the making. The last edition of the franchise arrived 13 years ago, leaving fans with a long wait. That gap has only intensified anticipation. For now, analysts say the impacts will unfold in the days after launch.

Workplaces may see absenteeism, home internet connections may slow down, and the economy may feel both positive and negative effects. Even people who never play GTA 6 could notice the difference in their daily routines.