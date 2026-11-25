A 2,700-year-old mass grave containing 79 executed men goes on display in an underground chamber at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre in Faliro, south of Athens.

A 2,700-year-old mass grave holding the remains of dozens of executed young men went on public display Wednesday in a specially constructed underground chamber in Faliro, south of Athens.

Captives of Faliro exhibit opened

The skeletons, known as the Captives of Faliro, are among the earliest known victims of mass execution in the greater Athens area. The exhibit opened after years of conservation work at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre. The remains belong to 79 men found in 2016 in three trenches, arranged in tied groups. Many had corroded iron shackles around their wrists.

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Most were young adults or juveniles, and experts said the men were in their prime when they died. Each had received a killing blow at the base of the skull with a blunt instrument. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the find sheds light on one of the darkest pages in Athens long history. She described the period as a time when rival groups fought for control of the city before political reforms led to democracy.

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Cylonian conspiracy likely motive

The men had met a violent, tragic death, Mendoni said. The men lived in the seventh century BCE, a period of turmoil before Athens golden age that produced the Parthenon. Experts believe they were likely supporters of the Cylonian conspiracy, a failed attempt to seize power in the city, who were subsequently put to death.

The Swedish Archaeological Institute at Athens, which helped investigate the finds, said it is the earliest known mass burial of executed people in the greater Athens area. The ancient necropolis at Faliro has yielded more than 2,000 dead of all ages, along with a number of buried horses. Some of the other dead were likely tortured before being killed. Some were buried face-down in a mark of disrespect, while others were bound hand and foot like cattle.

Strict conditions preserve skeletons

The wider cemetery is believed to lie mostly beneath the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre, which was completed about a decade ago. After their discovery, the skeletons were relocated for protection because they began to deteriorate rapidly once uncovered. Preserved for centuries in sand, they must now be kept under strict temperature and humidity conditions. The new underground display chamber was completed in 2023 as part of a structure valued at 7.5 billion euros.

Archaeology Magazine ranked the Captives among the top 10 discoveries of 2016. Separately, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens is studying 1,100 individuals from the site and will publish its findings in 2028. The excavation project has lasted more than a decade. The display marks the first time the public can see the mass burial from the 2016 excavation in the Phaleron Necropolis, where men were found with their hands bound by iron bonds.

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Images of the excavation were released by the Hellenic Ministry of Culture, the Ephorate of Piraeus and the Islands, and photographer Giannis Asvestas.