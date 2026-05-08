Growing On-chain Demand for Real-world Yield Exposure in Ethereum's Tokenized U.S. Treasuries and the Role of the Fed's Treasury Accumulation

The news text explores the integration of Layer-1 (L1) smart contract platforms like Ethereum into utility, which suggests that technical performance indicators alone cannot determine price trends. It discusses how the integration process reflects the shift in the market dynamics for Ethereum, which supports the evolving narrative of its weakening price structure versus strengthening on-chain fundamentals. The text also delves into the growing on-chain demand for real-world yield exposure in Ethereum's tokenized U.S. Treasuries and the role of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Treasury accumulation in this process.

As L1s integrate deeper into utility, performance can no longer be determined solely by technicals. The asset of Ethereum , in particular, reflects this shift. Despite appearing weak, the trading of Ethereum has dipped below a critical $2.3k support level, reinforcing a bearish market structure from a technical perspective.

However, the fundamentals tell a different story. The market capitalization of Ethereum's tokenized U.S. Treasuries has reached a new all-time high of $8 billion, highlighting the expanding on-chain demand for real-world yield exposure. This growth in demand has occurred at a time when market volatility pushes investors toward safer, yield-generating assets. According to The Kobeissi Letter, the Federal Reserve has quietly been ramping up its Treasury exposure





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Ethereum Layer-1 U.S. Treasuries Fed Macro Volatility Tokenized Funds Price Structure

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