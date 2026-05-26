Canadian art specialist and president of Cowley Abbott, Rob Cowley, discusses the rising interest in international artists in Canada, the enduring appeal of the Group of Seven and Emily Carr, and how rarity and quality continue to shape long-term artwork values.

Canadian art specialist and president of Cowley Abbott, Rob Cowley, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the growing market for international artists in Canada. Canada's art auction market is seeing growing demand for international masterpieces as collectors increasingly pursue rare works tied to quality, provenance, and historical significance .

Auction houses say the strength of Canadian collections is helping attract more global attention to sales held domestically. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Rob Cowley about rising interest in international artists in Canada, the enduring appeal of the Group of Seven and Emily Carr, and how rarity and quality continue to shape long-term artwork values. Canadian auction sales have remained strong since the pandemic, driven by demand for rare and high-quality artworks.

International artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Pierre-Auguste Renoir are appearing more frequently in Canadian auctions instead of being sold abroad. Collectors continue to pursue iconic Canadian artists including Emily Carr, Lawren Harris, and the Group of Seven. Artwork values are often influenced by rarity, provenance, historical significance, and the condition of the piece. Art collecting opportunities now span a wide range of price points, including online auctions aimed at newer buyers.

It is art auction season, and Canada is seeing a growing market for international artists, with works from Vincent van Gogh and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Joining us to talk about Canada's art market is Rob Cowley, Canadian art specialist and president of Cowley Abbott





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Art Market International Artists Rarity Quality Provenance Historical Significance Art Collecting Opportunities Online Auctions Canada's Art Auction Market Emily Carr Group Of Seven Vincent Van Gogh Pierre-Auguste Renoir

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