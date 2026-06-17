Groupe Dynamite Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Guidance Raise

Groupe Dynamite, a Montreal-based clothing retailer, reported strong earnings growth in the first quarter of 2026, with EPS up 100% year-over-year. However, shares fell 36% due to concerns over slowing comparable store sales and decelerating growth. Analysts maintained positive ratings but lowered their targets to reflect lower valuation multiples.

Groupe Dynamite , the Montreal-based clothing retailer operating the Dynamite and Garage chains, reported its first-quarter 2026 earnings on Tuesday. The company's earnings per share (EPS) grew 100% year-over-year to 50 cents, surpassing analyst estimates of 46 cents and the Street's projection of 44 cents.

Gross margins improved to 67%, the highest in four years, topping the analyst's expectation of 65%. However, comparable store sales growth of 22.6% year-over-year fell slightly below expectations, with investors expressing concern over the decelerating growth rate. Quarter-to-date comparable store sales were up 9% year-over-year, in line with estimates, but investors appeared to have higher hopes given strong U.S. credit card spending data.

Some investors questioned the sustainability of high single-digit comparable store sales growth, primarily driven by price increases rather than traffic increases. Management raised its FY2026 EBITDA margin guidance to between 38% and 40%, inline with estimates and slightly above consensus, fully attributed to an improvement in gross margin. The number of net new stores decreased as the company pulled forward the planned closing of two stores.

Stifel analyst Martin Landry maintained a 'buy' rating for Groupe Dynamite shares but cut his target to $73 from $110 to reflect lower valuation multiples. National Bank's Vishal Shreedhar also maintained an 'outperform' rating, lowering his target to $91 from $102. Desjardins Securities' Chris Li kept a 'buy' rating, reducing his target to $90 from $100. Despite the EPS beat and guidance raise, shares fell 36% due to concerns around slowing comparable store sales and decelerating growth





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Groupe Dynamite Earnings EPS Growth Comparable Store Sales Analyst Ratings Stock Performance

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