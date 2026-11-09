Group walks 100 kilometres to Ottawa over Alto high-speed rail concerns

A citizens group is walking over 100 kilometres from St-Eugène, Ont. to Ottawa to present petitions and raise concerns about the Alto high-speed rail project, including calls for a parliamentary review and protections for agriculture and municipalities.

A group of citizens is walking more than 100 kilometres from St-Eugène, Ont. on the Quebec border to Ottawa to raise awareness and present petitions about the Alto high-speed rail project, according to reports published on November 9, 2026.

The group ALTNO says it has spent months trying to draw attention to its concerns and feels its voices have not been heard as the project moves forward. Kristen Muller, a director with ALTNO, said the walk is a response to that frustration. We don't feel that our concerns have been adequately addressed, Muller said. So, it was time to try something else.

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Councillor Opposes Rail Route

Kathleen O'Connell Renaud, a councillor for East Hawkesbury, which sits along the proposed Ottawa to Montreal route, is also a director at ALTNO. She said she is fully against the project as it is proposed. O'Connell Renaud said the petitions include calls for a parliamentary review of the high-speed rail project. She added that the group is walking through municipalities in eastern Ontario that could be affected.

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We've had no information, said O'Connell Renaud. We don't know anything about what the economic impacts may be. We know nothing about the environmental impacts. We know nothing about what the agricultural consequences might be of this train.

She said the petition also calls for more protections within the plan. Protections for agriculture, protections for municipalities. We don't want to see any offloading of cost to municipalities, which is a really high risk in this project because none of it's been accounted for. The federal government wants to accelerate construction with the goal of eventually running high-speed trains between Toronto and Quebec City.

Backlash Over Expropriation Fears

But the project has sparked backlash, fears of expropriation and concerns about a lack of transparency. Around here, people don't want it, said Muller. There's no benefit to the community out here. In fact, it's going to make our lives more difficult and I think that's what people are having a hard time stomaching.

It's not a matter of people being anti-progress. It's not a matter of people being anti-rail. It's just there are no benefits to this project. In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Alto said it began consultations early, writing: This dialogue is ongoing, and communities will continue to have opportunities to provide input as the project progresses.

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The walk is gaining support along the way. Sabine Haefele lives on the proposed route and said she is concerned about the growing cost, which could be up to $113 billion, and how the project could impact farming communities like hers. So many people will lose their livelihoods, she said. They will lose their businesses.

Petitions Detail Economic Concerns

They will lose their everything. The group is presenting petitions as it travels through eastern Ontario communities. The concerns raised include economic impacts, environmental impacts, agricultural consequences and the possibility that municipalities could bear new costs. The Alto high-speed rail project is intended to eventually connect Toronto and Quebec City with high-speed trains.

The federal government has said it wants to accelerate construction, while opponents continue to question the project's transparency and local effects. The walk from St-Eugène to Ottawa is aimed at drawing attention to those questions and at delivering petitions to decision-makers. Participants say they want a parliamentary review and stronger protections before the project proceeds.