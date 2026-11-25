North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services is recruiting a live-in house parent for up to two children or youth in Timmins, providing a home and $55,000 annually. The pilot aims to keep more children and youth in care close to home.

North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services is taking a new approach to foster care, launching a pilot project in Timmins aimed at keeping more children and youth in care close to home.

The agency is recruiting an individual or couple to become a live-in house parent for up to two children or youth, from newborns up to age 17. The successful candidate will receive $55,000 annually, along with a home provided by the agency, including utilities. The news was announced on November 25, 2026, as NEOFACS seeks to expand placement options within the community.

Also read ‘It was a lot of money’: Chatham retiree gets court-order restitution for pool fraud

NEOFACS Launches Live-In House Parent Pilot

The pilot is designed to serve children of any age, though the agency anticipates teenagers will make up the majority of those needing the service. Lauren Smith, director of services at NEOFACS, said the model offers a different opportunity for people interested in fostering who may not have had the space or environment to do so. So this is a little bit different than traditional foster care in that we're providing the home, Smith said.

Advertisement

It gives an opportunity to maybe caregivers or caring adults in the community who had an interest in providing this type of support to children and youth, but perhaps didn't have a home or an environment where they could provide that type of support. House parents will be responsible for providing day-to-day care and support, while also working with NEOFACS staff. The position includes ongoing training, regular respite, 24-hour agency support and additional in-home assistance when required.

Smith said there is no single background that would make someone the right fit for the role. There are people who have really great lived experience, whether they've been a parent or an aunt involved in providing care to someone, she said. Or it could be someone who maybe has more of a professional background, who worked in schools or worked in child, youth, mental health, or has some kind of connection with children and youth in a different capacity.

Required Qualifications And Support For Applicants

The position requires at least one caregiver to be consistently available in the home, including during the day when children are not attending school. This ensures that children receive supervision and support throughout the day, not only during evenings and weekends. Applicants must complete pre-service foster caregiver training, a home study and a family assessment. A valid Class G driver's licence and access to a vehicle are also required for the role.

The agency said the home will accommodate children of any age, although it anticipates teenagers will make up the majority of those needing the service. The pilot aims to address the need for local placements so children and youth can remain close to their home community. NEOFACS is encouraging interested individuals and couples to consider the opportunity, which provides a fully furnished home and a stable income along with comprehensive support.

Advertisement

Pilot Aims To Keep Youth Close To Home

The agency emphasized that ongoing training and regular respite are built into the position to help house parents succeed. Residents can sign up for breaking news alerts and daily newsletters to receive the top local stories by email. The pilot project represents a significant shift in how foster care is delivered in the Timmins area, with the agency providing the home rather than requiring caregivers to use their own space.