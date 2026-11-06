Grizzly Captured in Bella Coola BC as Testing Begins to Link Bear to Fatal Attack

A grizzly bear has been captured in Bella Coola, British Columbia, where forensic testing will determine if it killed a mother and daughter last weekend. Conservation officers remain on site while comparing this capture to evidence from a prior 2025 attack.

A grizzly bear has been captured in Bella Coola, British Columbia, and testing is now underway to determine if it was responsible for killing a mother and her adult daughter last weekend.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed the capture on social media Friday evening, stating that efforts to secure any bears linked to the fatal attacks continue. The identity of the captured animal remains unknown relative to the crimes. Officials have not yet confirmed if this specific bear is the same one that killed Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed.

Also read Grizzly captured after fatal Bella Coola attack that killed mother and daughter

Forensic DNA Matching To Confirm Bear Identity

The BCCOS emphasized that the trapped bear will be safely cared for while assessments are completed. In coordination with wildlife biologists and the provincial wildlife veterinarian from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, experts are working to identify the animal. The service stated they will use forensic DNA matching to determine the bear's involvement. Distinctive physical measurements and other animal-specific characteristics will also be utilized in the investigation.

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These methods aim to definitively link or exonerate the captured grizzly from the weekend incident that claimed two lives. Conservation officers will also compare forensic and other evidence from this event with evidence from any bear captured during the current search. This comparison extends to a tragic incident from 2025, where a group of elementary school students were attacked in Bella Coola. Any bear confirmed to be responsible for human fatalities will be dispatched to protect public safety.

Unrelated bears will be released back into the wild after thorough evaluation. This protocol ensures community safety while respecting wildlife management guidelines. A team of conservation officers remains on the ground in Bella Coola as trapping efforts continue. The area remains under active surveillance due to the high-risk nature of the situation.

Public Urged To Avoid West Snooka Trail Area

Bear sightings have been reported near the area of the attack, raising concerns for local residents and visitors. The BCCOS has urged the public to continue avoiding the West Snooka Trail area entirely until the situation is resolved. The BCCOS said it remains in close contact with the families of the victims throughout this difficult time. Officials are also maintaining communication with the Nuxalk Nation and the local community to provide updates and support.

The investigation highlights the ongoing challenges of managing human-wildlife interactions in British Columbia. Authorities are using advanced forensic techniques to ensure accurate identification of dangerous animals.