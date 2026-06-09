Grizzly bear killed after trying to break into chicken coop in central Alberta

A grizzly bear was trapped and killed in central Alberta after trying to break into a chicken coop near Red Lodge Provincial Park. The incident highlights the increasing conflicts between humans and grizzly bears in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains and some Prairie environments.

A grizzly bear that tried breaking into a chicken coop near Red Lodge Provincial Park in central Alberta was trapped and killed on June 6, the Alberta government said.

The bear was believed to be the same one that had unsuccessfully tried to access a chicken coop on a nearby property on June 3. Provincial officials said the bear was trapped near Red Lodge Provincial Park, southwest of Red Deer, according to a statement sent to CBC News. The officers euthanized the bear after receiving direction from Forestry and Parks wildlife management officials.

This incident highlights the increasing conflicts between humans and grizzly bears in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains and some Prairie environments. Grizzly bears are moving back into habitats they once lived in, and they're now facing populations of people living in those areas. Keeping chickens in bear country requires special precautions, such as electric fencing around coops. Mountain View County beekeepers often have to deal with unwanted guests trying to steal from their hives, like this grizzly bear.

The province allows approved hunters to kill problem grizzlies on a case-by-case basis through the bear management areas. The Alberta government is working to minimize the risk of human-wildlife conflict and human-caused grizzly bear mortality, and raising awareness on bear coexistence. The incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of the current bear management guidelines, which classify bears based on factors such as age, whether they have cubs, and their specific problematic behaviour.

The guidelines are intended to protect and restore grizzly habitat in mapped-out bear management areas, working to minimize the risk of human-wildlife conflict and human-caused grizzly bear mortality, and raising awareness on bear coexistence





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