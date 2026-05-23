Grizzly Bear Bluff Charge Closes Popular Highway in Kananaskis Country

A bear bluff charge on May 4 near Troll Falls, close to Kananaskis Village, led to a warning in the area. Multiple bear sightings at the Lower Lake campground in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on May 13 also resulted in a warning. Authorities advise hiking and driving groups to maintain a safe distance and travel in groups to avoid encounters, and to always carry bear spray.

A grizzly bear bluff charge in Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park along Highway 40 in Kananaskis Country has led to the temporary closure of the popular stretch to all traffic, from vehicles to cyclists and hikers.

The closure was prompted by a heightened occurrence of wildlife in the valley due to the snowpack, posing a risk to public safety. Alberta Parks emphasized the importance of making noise, traveling in groups, carrying bear spray, keeping pets on leashes, and securing food to maintain a safe environment





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Kananaskis Country Wildlife Corridor Highway 40 Bow Valley Wildsmart Grizzly Bears Environmental Impact Public Safety Road Closures Unearthing Ingrained Behaviours

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