Griffin Poetry Prize Announces Shortlist, No Canadian Poets Included; Carol Shields Prize Nominees Revealed

The Griffin Poetry Prize shortlist has been announced, marking the second consecutive year without Canadian representation. The Carol Shields Prize for Fiction also revealed its nominees, celebrating women and non-binary writers in North America.

The literary world has recently seen the announcement of shortlists for two prestigious awards: the Griffin Poetry Prize and the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction .

The Griffin Poetry Prize, a significant honor in the realm of English-language poetry, has revealed its five nominees for the $130,000 award. Notably, for the second year running, no Canadian poets have been included among the shortlisted contenders. This year’s nominees represent a diverse range of voices and perspectives, hailing from Nigeria, the United States, and a collaborative effort involving a translation from Chile.

The selected poets are Gbenga Adesina, Kevin Young, Aracelis Girmay, Ange Mlinko, and the duo of Daniel Borzutzky and Alec Schumacher, who together translated the works of Elvira Hernández. The absence of Canadian poets from the Griffin Prize shortlist follows a change in the award’s structure implemented in 2022. Previously, the Griffin Poetry Prize consisted of separate awards for Canadian and international poets, each worth $65,000.

The decision to consolidate these into a single $130,000 prize was justified by the Griffin Prize founder, Scott Griffin, who expressed concerns that Canadian poets were consistently unable to win the international prize, leading to a perception of inadequacy. While Griffin maintained that there was no barrier preventing a Canadian poet from winning the unified award, the reality has been different. In the three years since the change, only one Canadian poet, George McWhirter, has secured a Griffin Prize.

The organization has acknowledged the concerns within the Canadian poetry community and has invited feedback on the current format, with plans for a future town hall discussion. The jury responsible for selecting this year’s shortlist – comprised of Andrea Cote, Luke Hathaway, and Major Jackson – faced a substantial task, reviewing 461 poetry submissions, including 34 translations from 19 languages, representing 42 countries and 219 publishers.

The nominees were chosen based on the quality and impact of their work, with each book offering a unique and compelling poetic vision. Daniel Borzutzky was previously a Griffin contender in 2019, and this year is nominated for his translation work with Alec Schumacher on the Elvira Hernández anthology, praised for its excavation of collective history and nuanced language. Kevin Young’s work is described as a choral elegy, exploring themes of migration, life, and death.

Adesina’s poetry is recognized for its exploration of Black and diasporic experiences, while Girmay’s work transforms grief into a profound way of seeing the world. Mlinko’s poetry is celebrated for its playful and layered approach, and Schumacher and Borzutzky’s translation of Hernández is lauded for conveying the author’s complex voice. Alongside the Griffin Poetry Prize announcements, the shortlist for the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction has also been revealed.

This prize, dedicated to recognizing the work of women and non-binary writers in North America, has nominated five authors: Julia Elliott, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lee Lai, Megha Majumdar, and Sonya Walger. The Carol Shields Prize for Fiction offers a platform for diverse voices and narratives within the literary landscape. The winner of the Carol Shields Prize will be announced at a ceremony in Toronto on June 2nd.

The Griffin Poetry Prize’s shift in format continues to spark debate within the Canadian literary community, with ongoing discussions about its impact on the recognition of Canadian poets. The jury’s careful consideration of a vast number of submissions underscores the richness and diversity of contemporary poetry from around the globe. Both the Griffin Poetry Prize and the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction play a vital role in celebrating literary excellence and fostering a vibrant literary culture.

The awards highlight the power of poetry and fiction to illuminate the human experience and offer new perspectives on the world around us. The selection process for both prizes is rigorous, ensuring that the winning authors are truly deserving of the accolades they receive. The anticipation surrounding the announcement of the winners is palpable, as the literary community eagerly awaits the recognition of these talented writers





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Griffin Poetry Prize Carol Shields Prize Poetry Fiction Literary Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Petition demands Canadian government implement social media ban for children under 16A citizen-led movement from Quebec has launched a petition demanding that the Canadian government pass a law prohibiting children under the age of 16 from creating social media accounts.

Read more »

Here's a list of March inflation rates for selected Canadian citiesOTTAWA — Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says.

Read more »

Military enrolment rebounds, but Canadian Forces still thousands short of 2017 targetA surge in military recruiting pushed regular force enrolment to its highest level in decades, with reserves also beating targets. Yet the Canadian Armed Forces are still thousands below 2017 goals. Faster processing and better pay are helping, but training limits and attrition continue to blunt momentum.

Read more »

Canadian military signs 7,310 recruits, beating targetPermanent residents account for 1,400 of its new enrollees, reflecting changes to criteria several years ago

Read more »

Actress Sonya Walger, graphic novelist Lee Lai shortlisted for Carol Shields PrizeBritish-American actress Sonya Walger is one of five authors shortlisted for the US$150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction.

Read more »

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Face Renewed Public Scrutiny Following Breakthrough Prize AppearanceAdam Levine and Behati Prinsloo spark renewed online conversation about their marriage after appearing together at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony, following the 2022 cheating scandal.

Read more »