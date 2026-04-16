Grieving Mother Describes Hiding Daughter's Bruises, Vows to Be Her Voice in Court

A mother testified in court about her efforts to conceal the injuries on her deceased daughter's body and her unwavering commitment to speaking for the child whose life was tragically cut short by a FedEx driver.

In a Texas courtroom, a grieving mother delivered a heart-wrenching testimony about the unimaginable pain of discovering and preparing her 7-year-old daughter, Athena Strand, for burial. Maitlyn Gandy recounted how she used makeup to conceal the visible bruises on her child's body, a desperate attempt to shield Athena's father from the horrific state in which their daughter was found. The man accused of Athena's tragic death, FedEx driver Tanner Horner, sat silently as Gandy spoke, her voice a testament to a mother's enduring love and her fierce determination to be her daughter's voice.

Athena was last seen in November 2022 at her Paradise, Texas, home, eagerly awaiting a Christmas gift – a set of Barbie dolls delivered by Horner. Shortly after his arrival, the child disappeared, leading to a desperate search that ended with the grim discovery of her body in a river.

Gandy emphasized her consistent attendance at every court hearing, not as a spectator to a news story, but as a tangible presence for her daughter. She explained that the need to cover bruises, particularly handprint marks around Athena's neck, and the fact that her daughter could no longer speak for herself, compelled her to be there. She declared, 'I want people to know that she’s not just some story, she’s not just some number.'

Gandy vowed to be Athena's advocate, ensuring the world knew her daughter was loved, wanted to live, and was a vibrant individual whose life was stolen. She described a positive co-parenting relationship with Athena's father, Jacob Strand, who lived in Oklahoma while she resided in Paradise, Texas.

The agonizing drive to the recovery site, which normally took two hours, felt like a heart attack, but Gandy pushed through with the singular focus of finding her child. Upon being allowed to see Athena's remains on December 6, 2022, an hour before Jacob was scheduled to arrive, Gandy was prepared for the worst, not wanting her daughter's father to witness the extent of the injuries. She described visible damage, including to Athena's ears and chin, and frantically searched for any sign that the child before her wasn't her daughter.

The act of applying makeup was a final, somber act of care, a way to mitigate the visible signs of suffering and discoloration. Gandy ensured Athena was dressed warmly, remembering her daughter's aversion to the cold, and purchased clothing, shoes, and even bows, as Athena loved them.

During the proceedings, prosecutors revealed that Horner's initial account of accidentally striking Athena and then panicking was an outright fabrication. He had claimed to have backed into the house and, fearing Athena would report him to her father, placed her in his truck and fled.

The prosecution presented the stark reality of the violence inflicted, stating jurors would witness what a 250-pound man could do to a 67-pound child. Evidence further indicated Athena's struggle for survival, with her DNA found under Horner's fingernails, suggesting she fought back.

While the extent of sexual assault remains unclear, prosecutors noted Horner's DNA was found in locations inconsistent with a 7-year-old girl. Horner's defense attorney indicated they would argue for a sentence less than execution, citing his client's Asperger's syndrome and other issues.

The narrative surrounding Athena's case is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the devastating impact of violence





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Athena Strand’s Mom Confronts FedEx Driver And Explains Heartbreaking Reason For Attending Every Court DateA grieving mother told a Texas courtroom about using makeup to hide the bruises on her 7-year-old girl’s body after the girl was kidnapped by a former FedEx driver. The driver, Tanner Horner, who is facing charges over Athena Strand’s tragic passing, sat in the silent courtroom as the child’s mother Maitlyn Gandy took the […].

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