Greyhounds GM Raftis Praises 2026 OHL Draft Class After Selecting 14 Players

Soo Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis reflects on the team's 2026 OHL Priority Selection, highlighting value picks like Alec Walker and Nixon McCaig, and the excitement of the first in-person draft since 2000.

As a whole, Soo Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis called the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection an exciting couple of days for the team.

The two-day draft wrapped up Saturday at Kingston's Slush Puppie Place with the Greyhounds selecting 14 players in the 15-round draft. Picking where we were, we got a lot of value out of each one of the picks, Raftis said. There's some excitement there. There are some guys that can step in in the next little bit.

There are some guys that are a little bit long-term, but still a lot of interesting ways we can go with it. After not having picks in the second and third rounds, the Greyhounds used the first pick of the fourth round to select centre Alec Walker from Florida. The 15-year-old spent the 2025-26 season with the Florida Alliance 15's where he scored 33 goals and 64 points in 51 games.

With the size, the speed, the skating, the skill, he checks all those boxes, Raftis said. He's definitely someone that we didn't want to pass up on because, not that it's always about position, we were really excited about adding defenceman Jaden Nicastro in the first round and then to be able to add Walker with our second pick, it made watching a lot of those other players go in the first two rounds a lot easier.

After selecting Walker, the Greyhounds used their second pick in the round to draft defenceman Nixon McCaig. From Oakville, Ont. , McCaig had five goals and 12 points in 33 games with the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA team in 2025-26 while also playing in four games with the Kings at the OHL Cup at the end of the season. He's a very smart defender, Raftis said of McCaig.

He's a little bit more on the defensive side of it. A lot of people kind of take him as more of a defensive specialist, but he can really move pucks, plays hard, and can skate. He's got great length through his game and it just gives us another option for some depth on the blueline.

I am a two-way defenseman that likes to be physical all throughout the ice and I can shut down top guys while also providing some offense to the team, McCaig said. The young blueliner also said his skating ability took a stride this season, while also saying he will look to get stronger ahead of his first OHL training camp at the end of the summer.

I think the biggest thing that developed for me was my skating and my ability to pick up speed quickly and catch kids, McCaig said. I'm definitely going to have to put on some weight to be able to compete with kids in the OHL, McCaig also said. Going into training camp, I'll figure out what I need to do to be able to compete at this level and keep competing throughout the years.

McCaig called the in-person draft format was a great experience. It's definitely way better than sitting at home and not getting to be here, McCaig said. When I walked in, I was really surprised with what it looked like, and I was just trying to soak everything in and really embrace it. The Greyhounds used their fifth round pick (93rd overall) to take American defenceman Jake Hall from Notre Dame Hockey Academy in New York.

Hall had six goals and 35 points in 46 games with Notre Dame. The Greyhounds remaining picks in the draft included: in the sixth round, forward Liam Keefe (son of New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, a former Greyhounds coach); in the seventh round, defenceman Carter Souch; in the eighth round, forward Brayden Smith; in the ninth round, defenceman Ethan Lee; in the tenth round, forward Mason Mikkelsen; in the eleventh round, goaltender Ryan Park; in the twelfth round, defenceman Tyler Jones; in the thirteenth round, forward Nathan White; in the fourteenth round, forward Owen Brown; and in the fifteenth round, defenceman Jack Green.

The Flint Firebirds selected Sault product Cole Guizzetti in the third round, 52nd overall. Guizzetti played the 2025-26 season with the Upper Canada College Blues U16 team, scoring 37 goals and 83 points in 59 regular season games. It feels great, Guizzetti said in an interview on the OHL's draft broadcast. I'm a fast, skilled, smart player who works really hard and likes to win, Guizzetti said.

At the end of the second round on Saturday, the Kitchener Rangers selected Vaughan Kings U16 AAA centre Evan Fitzgerald, who is the younger brother of Greyhounds forward Colin Fitzgerald. The draft was the first in-person draft for the OHL since 2000. As an overall experience, it went really well, Raftis said.

Being the first time live, it was just a really cool side of things that we were able to meet the majority of the families and the players within five minutes of making the pick. It was cool to see the excitement on their faces and get to meet them a little bit, put faces to names for some of the staff members here with us. Raftis added that the event as a whole went really smoothly.

They put on a really good show, Raftis also said. While a traditional development camp isn't planned for the Greyhounds this summer, Raftis said the team will have first-year players in the Sault for two days ahead of training camp in August. The Greyhounds' draft class reflects a balance of immediate contributors and long-term projects. With Nicastro and Walker leading the way, the team addressed key needs up front and on the blueline.

McCaig's defensive prowess and Hall's offensive upside add further depth. The inclusion of Liam Keefe brings a notable hockey pedigree. Overall, the Soo Greyhounds look to build for sustained success through this draft, leveraging their picks wisely despite early-round absences. Fans can anticipate seeing some of these players at training camp, with others developing over time in junior or college ranks





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