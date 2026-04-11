Greyhounds Fall to Rangers in Playoff Opener, 3-1

The Soo Greyhounds lost their opening game against the Kitchener Rangers in the second round of the OHL playoffs. The Greyhounds made critical mistakes and failed to capitalize on offensive chances, while the Rangers benefited from the errors, winning 3-1. The series moves to Kitchener for Game 2 on Sunday.

The Soo Greyhounds faced a tough opening game in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series, falling to the Kitchener Rangers by a score of 3-1. Critical mistakes and a failure to capitalize on offensive opportunities ultimately proved to be the Greyhounds' downfall. The Rangers capitalized on two key errors in the second period, building a lead that the Greyhounds couldn't overcome despite a strong push in the latter half of the game.

The loss underscores the importance of minimizing self-inflicted mistakes and maximizing offensive chances in a playoff series.\The Greyhounds' overage forward, Marco Mignosa, acknowledged the team's improvement as the game progressed, particularly highlighting their dominant third period. Coach John Dean echoed this sentiment, expressing satisfaction with the team's progression but emphasizing that the missed opportunities were largely self-inflicted. He identified the second period goals as unnecessary mistakes that put the team behind. Dean emphasized the need for the team to focus on their own game, specifically addressing the team's breakout play, offensive zone presence, and shot volume. The Greyhounds aimed to create more rebound opportunities against a defensively organized Rangers team and they believed in forcing turnovers. The Greyhounds' forward Quinn McKenzie added that they maintained a high pace of play in the third period. Rangers' coach Jussi Ahokas praised the performance of Kitchener’s third line consisting of Gabriel Chiarot, Haeden Ellis, and Tanner Lam for their contributions in the victory, particularly their willingness to shoot the puck. The opening period ended scoreless, with the Rangers outshooting the Greyhounds, however, Kitchener would find the net in the second.\Kitchener opened the scoring early in the second period as Haeden Ellis scored on a rebound. Ellis then scored his second of the night later in the period after a Greyhounds turnover. The Greyhounds managed to cut the lead to one goal in the third period when Quinn McKenzie scored off a turnover in the Sault zone. Sam O’Reilly sealed the victory for the Rangers with an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the game. Carter George made 23 saves for the Greyhounds, while Christian Kirsch stopped 27 shots for the Rangers. Injuries were a factor for both teams. For the Greyhounds, Christopher Brown remains day-to-day, and Justin Cloutier missed the game, while veteran forward Luke Ellinas is out long-term for Kitchener after shoulder surgery and Andrew MacNeil also missed the game due to injury. The series now shifts to Sunday night in Kitchener for game two before moving to Sault Ste. Marie for games three and four on Tuesday and Thursday





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Soo Greyhounds Kitchener Rangers OHL Playoffs Hockey Game Recap

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