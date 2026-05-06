Grey whale struck by Sea-Doo near Vancouver appears to be uninjured

A grey whale that was struck by a Sea-Doo near Vancouver does not appear to be injured, according to experts. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans launched an investigation into the incident, and the Vancouver Police Department has since identified the individual who was operating the Sea-Doo.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans was able to assess the animal for injuries on Tuesday. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans launched an investigation after a person driving a Sea-Doo struck a grey whale off Vancouver .

Researchers say the animal appears to be uninjured. A grey whale that was struck by a Sea-Doo near Vancouver does not appear to be injured, according to experts. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) launched an investigation into the incident, and the Vancouver Police Department has since identified the individual who was operating the Sea-Doo.

A grey whale that had been feeding in the waters off English Bay for days was struck by a person driving a Sea-Doo Monday night. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has launched an investigation into the incident. CBC's Alanna Kelly spoke to witnesses about what they saw. DFO marine mammal co-ordinator Paul Cottrell and a team of experts went to the area to assess the animal on Tuesday.

They could not see any injuries, and the animal appeared to be acting normal and feeding, Cottrell said. The grey whale had drawn a large following as it had been feeding close to the shore around English Bay for days. Cottrell said the grey whale was seen travelling northwest out of English Bay on Tuesday, and they did not see the animal on Wednesday.

DFO said it lost sight of the whale as it continued to make its way westbound, making deeper dives along the way. Video captured by witnesses showed the moment of impact and the rider being propelled off the Sea-Doo. B.C. Emergency Health Services said the man was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

A grey whale can be seen off Third Beach in Vancouver on May 5, 2026, as an investigation is underway after it was struck by a Sea-Doo rider. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans requires boaters to stay a minimum of 100 metres away from grey whales and 200 metres from a grey whale with a calf. Vancouver police spokesperson Const.

Darren Wong said the department is working with DFO to investigate the incident and said on Tuesday that it was too soon to say if charges would be laid. Alanna Kelly is a CBC News journalist based in Squamish, B.C. , covering the Sea-to-Sky region, including Whistler, Pemberton and the Sunshine Coast. You can email story ideas to alanna.kelly@cbc.ca





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