Girls in Sport Summit debuts at Grey Cup weekend in Calgary with over 100 participants

More than 100 girls took part in the first-ever Girls in Sport Summit during Grey Cup weekend in Calgary on Saturday. The event aimed to keep girls involved in sports as they get older.

More than 100 girls took part in the first-ever Girls in Sport Summit during Grey Cup weekend in Calgary on Saturday. The initiative aimed to encourage young girls to explore different sports and remain involved as they get older.

Organizers used one of Canada's biggest sporting weekends to showcase opportunities for girls both on and off the field. The event brought young athletes together for activities including flag football and cheerleading. We know that girls drop out of sports, exponentially more than boys, said Karen Dommett, executive director of Grey Cup 2026. Dommett said one of the barriers is a lack of recreational opportunities.

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She added that not every young athlete needs to pursue sports at a competitive level. There are a lot of different levels to participate, she said. She explained the summit is designed to introduce girls to activities they may not have considered before. For 14-year-old Shiloh Colmenares-Mickler, it was an opportunity to step outside her comfort zone.

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A competitive cheerleader for nearly a decade, she was among the girls trying her hand at flag football during the outdoor Grey Cup festivities. I found it really cool. And I love the fast pace, she said. Organizers hope that enthusiasm carries well beyond the weekend.

Empowering Girls to Try New Sports

For Jamie Bellows, role model engagement lead with Girls Forward, the summit is about more than introducing girls to new sports. For them to be able to leave feeling confident, Bellows said, but also feel like they are empowered to try new things, push themselves, and also take risks. The initiative comes amid concerns about keeping girls engaged in organized sports as they grow older. The timing of the summit also coincides with growing opportunities in flag football.

The sport will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, with both men's and women's competitions. Inside the Saddledome, girls had a chance to learn from CFL cheerleaders. You can make lots of new friends and level up, said Abigail Hunt. Cailyn McFarlane was also among those taking part.

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Valuable Lessons From Team Sports

It gives me more confidence, especially when you are performing, she said. Those experiences reflect what organizers say is one of the most valuable aspects of keeping girls involved in sports. Dommett pointed to teamwork, leadership and resilience as lessons that can carry into adulthood. We always talk about the biggest lessons learned come from the losses, not the wins, she said.

For Colmenares-Mickler, who already knows the demands of competitive cheerleading, trying flag football reinforced her belief that girls should not feel limited in the sports they choose. I think girls can do any sport, she said. But for Colmenares-Mickler, the message is much simpler: keep exploring until something clicks. Like just keep trying until you find something you really like to do, she said.

Broad Efforts to Keep Girls In Sports

The summit took place as Grey Cup weekend also bid farewell for now to the iconic Snowbirds aerial team. The event drew attention to broader efforts to keep girls in sports. Organizers hope the confidence and skills gained will carry into adulthood.