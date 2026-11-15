Grey Cup tailgate party in Calgary brings fans together from across Canada

Fans from across Canada gathered outside McMahon Stadium for a lively Grey Cup tailgate party, sharing food, music, costumes and camaraderie ahead of the championship game. The celebrations will continue next year when the Grey Cup heads to Regina.

Fans from across Canada filled the grounds outside Calgary's McMahon Stadium on Sunday for a lively tailgate party ahead of the Grey Cup championship game.

CFL Fans Gather for Tailgate Party

The music was pumping, footballs were flying and a sea of colourful jerseys covered the area. The event brought together supporters of many teams, including those whose clubs were not playing for the title. B.C. Lions fans Jeannie and Clarence Juillette were among those celebrating.

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Jeannie said the CFL feels like a family and that team loyalty does not divide the crowd. It does not matter whose team is who, she said, because everyone cheers together. Clarence added that the Grey Cup has helped them build lasting friendships across the country. We have friends coast to coast because of Grey Cup, he said.

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Fans Treat Event as Annual Reunion

For many attendees, the annual event is as much about reconnecting with familiar faces as it is about football. Claude Martel, a Montreal Alouettes supporter attending his 15th Grey Cup, described the gathering as an annual family reunion. It is a family meeting, he said. It is like Thanksgiving for the Americans or Christmas for us.

Martel said he has built friendships with fans from other teams over the years, many of whom he only sees during Grey Cup festivities. Martel also joked about the changing group of friends who accompany him to the championship. I bring some friends who follow me, he said. Sometimes they stop following me because they die, but we replace them with new friends.

For Martel, the tradition is something he hopes to pass down to the next generation. I want to carry it till I die, he said. I want my son to follow my steps. He added that the final score is not what makes the trip worthwhile, saying win or lose, that is not important.

Supporters Show Team Pride with Costumes

Some fans show their team pride by going all out. Scott Weech, an Edmonton Elks supporter who travelled from Nanaimo, B.C. , has spent roughly a decade building an elaborate game-day costume. I started with a wig and then the face paint, he said.

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It just kept adding on each year. His outfit includes a crown, colourful accessories and shoes that light up. Weech said the best part of the experience is not necessarily what happens on the field. You get to meet a lot of people from all over Canada, he said.

You may not like that team, but everybody gets along. That sense of camaraderie was also evident among Saskatchewan Roughriders fans Darla and Rob Merchel, who have made attending Grey Cup festivities a tradition for roughly a decade. This year, they were joined by their granddaughter, Emelia McMillan, who was experiencing her first Grey Cup. I am really excited, and I think it is going to be fun, she said.

Event Offers Dancing Food and Camaraderie

The event offered dancing, food, elaborate costumes and friendly rivalries, with something for everyone. For some Calgary fans, the championship offered a chance to experience the Grey Cup atmosphere in their own backyard. Calgary Stampeders fans Jonathan and Carissa Gordon attended their first Grey Cup, embracing the festivities in colourful red and white overalls. We have been season-ticket holders and finally it has been hosted at our home stadium, Carissa said.

The couple said the opportunity to celebrate Canadian football in their own city was too good to pass up, even with the Stampeders out of the championship game. Despite the competing team colours and passionate loyalties, fans said the rivalries rarely get in the way of a good time. The tailgate party outside McMahon Stadium set the stage for the Grey Cup championship game on Sunday. The celebrations will continue next year when the Grey Cup heads to Regina.