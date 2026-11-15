Grey Cup Festival Brings CFL Fans to Calgary Before Edmonton vs Montreal Game

Thousands of fans gathered in Calgary for the Grey Cup Festival before the championship match between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes on Nov 15.

The 113th Grey Cup Festival transformed Calgary's Stampede Park into a vibrant hub of Canadian football culture, drawing supporters from every corner of the nation. The multi-day event culminated in the championship clash between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes, scheduled for Sunday, November 15. Thousands of fans converged on the southeast Calgary venue, eager to celebrate the sport before the decisive game.

Festivities Feature Music And Rodeo Shows

The Grey Cup Festival provided a comprehensive entertainment experience for attendees well before kickoff. The event itinerary included live music performances that kept the energy high throughout the days leading up to the November 15 game. Football-themed activations allowed fans to engage directly with the sport they love, creating an immersive atmosphere at Stampede Park.

Additionally, traditional rodeo shows were staged as part of the festivities, honoring Calgary's western heritage. These diverse attractions ensured that the festival appealed to both diehard football enthusiasts and casual spectators. The combination of music, sports activations, and rodeo events created a unique cultural blend specific to hosting the CFL championship in Alberta.

Also read Former CFL cheerleaders reunite in Calgary for Grey Cup festival performances

Fans Display Loyalty To Teams And Traditions

Scott Weech and his son Asher Weech traveled from Nanaimo, British Columbia, to support the Edmonton Elks. Dressed in green-and-gold attire, the father-son duo embodied the dedication of the Elks' fanbase. Scott Weech drove to Calgary specifically for this championship game, expressing confidence that his team would secure the title so they could return home as victors.

Conversely, Josh Morris arrived with a group of 20 fellow supporters from Montreal. Morris, a devoted fan of the Montreal Alouettes, predicted a highly competitive match rather than an easy victory. He emphasized that the game could come down to the final play, highlighting his hope that the ball would be in the hands of his team at the crucial moment.

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The festival also attracted long-time travelers like Terry Labach, a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan attending his 22nd Grey Cup. Labach traveled from Waterloo, Ontario, reuniting with family and friends from across Alberta. He noted the pleasant weather contrasted sharply with the cold and windy conditions of the 2019 Grey Cup held at the same venue.

Competing Styles Define The Championship Matchup

The upcoming game features two teams with radically different recent histories and playing styles. The Montreal Alouettes are the defending champions, having won the Grey Cup in 2023. In contrast, the Edmonton Elks are seeking their first title since 2015, marking their first playoff appearance since that previous victory.

Terry Labach, despite being a Roughriders supporter, found himself in a difficult position regarding his allegiance. The Roughriders had recently fallen to a score of 33-26 in the CFL West Division semi-final in Vancouver, ending their season. This elimination forced Labach to choose between cheering for his regional rivals or simply enjoying high-quality football plays regardless of the outcome.

Event Impact And Final Kickoff Details

The presence of fans from diverse regions underscored the national significance of the CFL championship. Supporters filled Stampede Park not only for the two competing teams but also to celebrate the broader football community. The festival served as a reunion point for families and friends scattered across Canada, strengthening social bonds through shared sporting passion.

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The championship game is set to begin at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday. This timing marks the climax of the Grey Cup Festival activities at Stampede Park. All attention will now shift from the festivities to the field as the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes compete for the coveted trophy.