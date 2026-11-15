Grey Cup Fans Prioritize Tailgate Experience at McMahon Stadium

CFL supporters gather outside McMahon Stadium for the 113th Grey Cup between Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. Fans like Jason Woodhead and Claude Martel emphasize community over the final score.

Jason Woodhead and Claude Martel joined thousands of supporters outside McMahon Stadium for the 113th Grey Cup. The event featured the Edmonton Elks against the Montreal Alouettes. The atmosphere was defined by pre-game festivities rather than just the match itself.

Grey Cup Fan Experience at McMahon Stadium

Jason Woodhead, a dedicated Edmonton Elks supporter, emphasized his preference for the tailgate over the actual game. He attended the previous Grey Cup in Calgary and has experienced those in Edmonton. Woodhead plans to attend the tailgate for the upcoming game in Regina next year.

Also read Grey Cup Festival Brings CFL Fans to Calgary Before Edmonton vs Montreal Game

He was present on Sunday afternoon as excitement built in the parking lot. The buzz grew steadily as the kickoff time approached for the matchup between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes. The focus for Woodhead remains on the social gathering rather than the final score.

Montreal Alouettes Supporters Celebrate Community

Claude Martel marked his 15th Grey Cup with deep enthusiasm for the CFL. He stated that the league represents the end of the season for many fans. Martel described the CFL community as a large family that reconnects with friends from various teams.

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He noted that he sees people every year, making it the ultimate trip for supporters. Martel supports the Montreal Alouettes in this final contest. He expressed disappointment had the Alouettes not qualified, as they were considered favorites entering the week.

Alouettes Stand as Favorites for 113th Grey Cup

The Montreal Alouettes entered the game as 3.5-point favorites to win. They secured their spot after overcoming potential doubts from their previous match. Martel explained that a loss to Winnipeg earlier in the week would have been a significant setback for the team.

Despite being favorites, Martel indicated that the result of the game was secondary to their presence. He stated that whether they win or lose, the primary achievement is reaching the ultimate game. The Montreal Alouettes arrived with a strong season record behind them.

Game Details and Kickoff Schedule

The 113th Grey Cup is scheduled to begin shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday. The match takes place at McMahon Stadium in Edmonton. The event draws supporters from across the league for the final contest of the season.

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The gathering outside the stadium highlights the enduring appeal of the CFL. Fans continue to travel long distances to participate in the tailgate traditions. This tradition defines the experience for many long-term attendees like Woodhead and Martel.