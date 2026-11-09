Grey Cup Arrives in Calgary for 113th Championship Showdown

The Grey Cup trophy arrives in Calgary for the 113th game. Attendees celebrate the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes match while honoring fallen soldiers.

The 113th Grey Cup championship is set to take place this Sunday in Calgary, Alberta. The historic trophy arrived at the Mewata Armoury via a horse-drawn wagon to kick off the week of festivities. This event marks the first time the game is hosted in the city since the 2007 edition.

Football fans are now preparing for the final match between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes. The arrival ceremony highlighted the deep connection between the Canadian Football League and national traditions. It also served as a poignant moment to remember those who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Also read Edmonton Elks Advance to Grey Cup After CFL West Final Win

Military Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers

Canadian military personnel escorted the Grey Cup into the armoury for a welcoming yet solemn ceremony. Col. Kyle Clapperton, Commander of the 41 Canadian Brigade Group, stated that the location is fitting for one of Canada's most cherished national symbols. He emphasized the longstanding relationship between the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Football League.

Both institutions have helped shape national identity through teamwork, perseverance, discipline, and service. The ceremony also paid tribute to the four soldiers killed in a fire at CFB Wainwright last month. Col. Clapperton described the day as both a celebration and a moment of reflection for the nation.

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CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston echoed these sentiments. He noted that the trophy has been carried by Canadians through times of both joy and sacrifice. Johnston stated that it is more than just a trophy arriving in a city, but rather over a century of Canadian stories arriving with it.

Brian McCallum Celebrates 51-Year Tradition

Ninety-one-year-old Brian McCallum has attended every Grey Cup hosted in Calgary since 1975. He is preparing for his sixth game in the city for the upcoming 113th edition. McCallum described the experience as fantastic and noted that every game has been wonderful to enjoy.

This weekend will be a full-circle family moment for McCallum. All of his children will join him to carry on his long-standing tradition. His son, Mike McCallum, mentioned that the family would rotate gatherings with other families when Brian was a kid in the 1970s.

Brian still possesses his ticket from the 1975 game, which has been passed to Mike. He recalled the elation and heartbreak of the 2009 game involving the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He also remembered the frigid conditions of the 1975 game and the surprising pregame streaker.

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Calgary Prepares for Week of Festivities

The Calgary Grey Cup Committee has organized a week full of activities leading up to Sunday. Events include a Legion breakfast and a Stampede breakfast at Stampede Park. These morning festivities will run from Thursday through Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Ian Busby with the Grey Cup Committee highlighted additional attractions for fans. Calgary Stampeders mascot Tuffy Nuff will appear at Stamps House on Thursday night. This marks the second year the mascot checks into a hotel, a tradition that started in Calgary in 1948.

Impact on Local Economy and Community

Officials describe the event as several days of festival fun for the city. People from all over the country are coming to Calgary to support their teams. The influx of visitors is expected to boost local businesses and hospitality services.

Mike McCallum expressed pride in his father's dedication to the sport. He stated that he is happy all his siblings are coming together for the event. The tradition continues to bring generations of families together to celebrate Canadian football.