Grey Cup 2024 Preview: Elks Face Alouettes in Calgary Title Clash

The Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes prepare for the Grey Cup championship in Calgary on Sunday. Read about team routines, weather forecasts, and key stats.

Canadian football fans will witness the culmination of the 2024 season this Sunday as the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes battle for the Grey Cup championship title in Calgary. The two teams conducted their final walkthroughs on Saturday, allowing players to transition into their respective pre-game routines ahead of the highly anticipated national spectacle.

Rituals and Pre-Game Traditions

Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo is refusing to alter his established habits despite the magnitude of the occasion. He plans to dine with teammates Justin Rankin and Austin Mack rather than reunite with family, stating that maintaining their season-long routine is essential. Fajardo also adheres to a specific tradition of having his ankles taped before every game, describing the procedure as the final step that makes him ready to play in the championship match.

Also read Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks set for 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

In contrast, Montreal linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku will spend Saturday night with his mother, Nancy, who recently arrived in the city. The linebacker intends to attend their weekly meal at The Keg, substituting quarterback Davis Alexander with his mother for the evening. He plans to consume his usual meal of steak and wings before getting to bed, maintaining the consistency that has defined his season.

Weather Conditions and Attendance Metrics

Mother Nature will present specific challenges for the athletes as the temperature is forecasted to be approximately 8 degrees Celsius at kickoff. The mercury is expected to drop to roughly 4 degrees Celsius by the time the contest concludes, accompanied by winds of 15 kilometers per hour with gusts reaching 23 kilometers per hour.

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As of Saturday, ticket sales and distributions have reached 30,832 units. This figure leaves approximately 4,768 tickets remaining for the event, indicating a near-capacity crowd for the championship game. The weather conditions and attendance levels set the stage for a physically demanding environment for both squads.

Coaching Philosophies and Final Preparations

Montreal head coach Jason Maas, a four-time Grey Cup champion, emphasized that his players will not participate in any meetings on game day. He stated that the players are free to relax and be with their families, trusting their understanding of the stakes and their preparation. Maas noted that while there is a nightly curfew, the group understands the requirements and prefers to remain relaxed before the match.

Edmonton head coach Mark Kilam indicated a slightly different approach for his squad. The Elks will continue their season-long routine of holding a team meeting on Saturday night. Kilam explained that players will spend time with their families until that evening, after which they will reconvene for their standard meeting. The team will then proceed with morning meetings and walkthroughs before the pre-game meal on Sunday.

Roster Status and Rivalry History

Both teams released their final depth charts on Saturday, leaving some players as game-time decisions. Montreal defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson and Edmonton offensive tackle Jordan Murray must be cleared up until 30 minutes before kickoff to be eligible to play. This uncertainty adds a layer of strategic complexity for both coaching staffs as they finalize their starting lineups.

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The matchup carries significant historical weight for Montreal, which is participating in the title game for the second consecutive year. The Alouettes suffered a 25-17 defeat to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the previous year's final but are chasing a second crown after winning in 2023. Interestingly, Edmonton's Fajardo was the MVP of Montreal's 2023 victory, having served as the backup quarterback at that time. Davis Alexander, who is now the starter, was Fajardo's teammate during that championship run.

Statistical Matchup and Broadcast Details

The statistical profiles of the two teams highlight a classic clash between offensive firepower and defensive resilience. Montreal's offense, led by outstanding player Davis Alexander, led the CFL in offensive touchdowns with 65. The receiving corps, featuring Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, contributed to the league's best average yards per play at 7.53. The Alouettes also posted the fewest sacks allowed at 19.

Edmonton counters with the top-ranked defense in the league. The Elks allowed the fewest offensive points at 23.6 per game and the fewest net offensive yards at 338.6. They forced a CFL-high 53 turnovers and scored 178 points off those turnovers. Defensive back Tyrell Ford led the league with seven interceptions, reinforcing a defense that has maintained a plus-23 turnover ratio, the best in the league.

Entertainment for the event includes the final public flyover by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds in their CT-114 Tutor jets. The aerial performance will coincide with Sarah McLachlan's rendition of O Canada. Pre-game music will be provided by Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, along with James Barker Band. American country singer Riley Green is scheduled to perform as the featured halftime act. The game begins with Montreal favored by 3.5 points in betting markets.