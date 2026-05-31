Gregg Popovich's Legacy Continues to Inspire San Antonio Spurs as They Prepare to Face New York Knicks in NBA Finals

Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich may have retired as a coach last year, but his influence on the team remains strong. As the team prepares to face the New York Knicks in the NBA finals, Popovich's legacy and continued involvement with the team are being celebrated by players and coaches alike.

Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich may have retired as a coach last year, but his influence on the team remains strong. As the team prepares to face the New York Knicks in the NBA finals, Popovich's legacy and continued involvement with the team are being celebrated by players and coaches alike.

Popovich, who won five NBA championships as San Antonio's coach, still holds the title of president of Spurs basketball and is often seen at practices and games, offering guidance and support to the team. His presence is still deeply felt, and his wisdom and experience are invaluable to the team.

"You talk about the greatest coach pretty much of all time to be able to sit here and tell you the experiences that they went through or that he's been through or that he sees," said Spurs guard Devin Vassell. "I mean, it's second to none, honestly. He helps out. He helps out a lot.

... He just has so much wisdom and stuff that you can't take for granted.

" Knicks coach Mike Brown, who spent three years as an assistant coach under Popovich in San Antonio, also spoke highly of the former coach, saying "He still has a huge presence. He will always have a presence. The job that he's done, not only on the court with that team or that organization but off the court too, is going to be imprinted for as long as the game of basketball exists.

His presence is very, very much felt all the time and I've got a lot of respect for the organization for a lot of different reasons.

" Popovich's continued involvement with the team has been a source of comfort for the players, particularly after the team's loss in Game 3 of the West final to Oklahoma City. "He gives feedback and talks to us regularly," said Victor Wembanyama, who was ejected from Game 4 of the West semi-final series against Minnesota for a flagrant elbow.

"He's still in the ears of players and coaches, even visiting the locker room after the Spurs lost Game 3 of the West final to Oklahoma City for a bit of a pep talk and bit of a chewing out, depending on perspective. " As the team prepares to face the Knicks in the NBA finals, Wembanyama is eager to talk to Popovich and learn from his experiences. "I don't know what it means for him," Wembanyama said.

"That's a guy who's got more experience as a coach than almost anybody and has been through so many things in his career and so many things right now as 'El Jefe. ' He goes through some things we can't even imagine. So, I need to call him. I need to see him.

I need to talk to him because there's no way I can understand right now how he feels.

" The team's new head coach, Mitch Johnson, has also spoken highly of Popovich, saying "I'm fortunate my old boss is still around, and has been through this a few times. Coach Pop has been a resource.

" As the team looks to win its first NBA championship, Popovich's legacy and continued involvement will undoubtedly play a significant role in their success. With four more wins needed to achieve their goal, the team is counting on Popovich's wisdom and experience to guide them to victory.

"I need to talk to him, so quick," Wembanyama said. "There are more lessons to learn. There are four more wins to get. And Wembanyama knows that if anyone truly knows the way to those wins, it's Popovich.





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Gregg Popovich San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks NBA Finals Mitch Johnson Victor Wembanyama Devin Vassell Mike Brown

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