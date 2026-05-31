Gregg Berhalter Names Tim Ream as World Cup Captain, Emphasizes Leadership Beyond the Armband

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has designated Tim Ream as the captain for the upcoming World Cup, underscoring the defender's crucial role as a leader both on and off the field. Berhalter explained that Ream's experience, character, and consistent influence make him an ideal figure to guide the squad, regardless of whether he is playing. Ream, who has captained the team in the majority of recent matches, will miss the next friendly for rehab but his leadership status is secure. The coach also discussed team philosophy, player support, and the strategic impact of forwards like Florent Balogun in creating opportunities for teammates such as Christian Pulisic.

United States head coach Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that Tim Ream will serve as the captain for the upcoming World Cup , emphasizing that the veteran defender's leadership extends far beyond wearing the armband.

Berhalter highlighted Ream's consistent influence, both on and off the field, and his role in guiding younger and less experienced players within the squad. The decision follows a period where Ream captained the team in 16 of the last 23 matches under Berhalter's tenure. Although Ream will miss the upcoming friendly against Senegal to continue his rehabilitation, the coach stressed that his leadership status remains unchanged regardless of playing time.

Berhalter also drew on his experience at Southampton to illustrate the importance of captains who maintain their influence even when not on the pitch. Regarding team composition, Berhalter noted that the final starting eleven is not yet set, but the coaching staff is focused on providing every player with the best conditions to perform, including how the presence of a forward like Florent Balogun could create space for others such as Christian Pulisic by drawing defensive attention.

The overarching philosophy prioritizes collective support and maximizing each individual's contribution as the team prepares for the tournament





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USMNT World Cup Tim Ream Gregg Berhalter Captain Leadership USA Soccer Team Philosophy Florent Balogun Christian Pulisic

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