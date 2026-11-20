Vancouver designer Greg Durrell discusses the creation of the new Hockey Night in Canada logo for its 90th season, which highlights the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Greg Durrell, a Vancouver-based designer, has revealed the creative process behind the new Hockey Night in Canada logo as the iconic broadcast enters its 90th season. The rebrand officially debuts on Saturday, Dec. 5, when the Professional Women's Hockey League game between the Montreal Victoire and the expansion Hamilton Havoc airs live. The match begins at 7 p.m. ET during the Primetime show, with the Montreal Victoire raising the Walter Cup banner prior to kickoff.

Personal History Drives Rebrand Vision

Durrell accepted the commission from CBC Sports President Chris Wilson two years ago because the project resonated with his own childhood memories of the sport. He recalled watching Hockey Night in Canada with his grandfather and playing hockey in the basement with his grandmother. His parents also took him to the Montreal Forum in the 1990s to meet Patrick Roy, experiences that initially fostered a deep love for the game.

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Although Durrell admitted he fell out of love with hockey at some point, he viewed Wilson's request as an opportunity to help reposition not only the brand but the entire sport in Canada. He cited his passion for design and sports as key factors that made it impossible to decline the invitation to work on such a significant cultural project.

Archival Research Defines Modern Identity

Since the original Hockey Night in Canada logo emerged in the 1960s or 1970s without documented authorship, Durrell and his team had to conduct extensive historical research. The broadcast started in 1936 on the radio, making it a 90-year-old institution by this season. During the era when logos became standard, they were not documented as rigorously as modern branding assets.

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The design process involved uncovering archives and tracing every variation of the logo to find the most authentic expression of its history. Durrell aimed to create a symbol that was simple, memorable, and recognizable, believing that great logos must transcend time by becoming vessels for meaning and nostalgia.

Parallel to Vancouver 2010 Olympic Experience

Durrell previously served as one of six designers for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games, where his department oversaw 10,000 projects including the Olympic medals. He described that period as a brief to redefine a modern, contemporary Canada, noting that Sidney Crosby's overtime goal in the final was one of his most joyous moments as a Canadian.

He believes that design has the power to impact culture and inspire greatness. By creating aesthetics that last, he hopes to build the foundation for an identity that will generate stories and memories for future generations, similar to the enduring legacy of the Olympic imagery he helped create.

Live Coverage and Future Broadcast Plans

The rebranded Hockey Night in Canada will continue to feature Professional Women's Hockey League games on Saturday nights starting this December. Fans can follow the live stream and real-time analysis on CBC Sports and CBC Gem. The coverage aims to bring a fresh perspective to the familiar brand while honoring its rich legacy.

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Durrell noted that the logo is already receiving positive feedback, validating his vision for a design that appeals to both nostalgia and modern sensibilities. The project represents a significant moment for Canadian sport, highlighting the growth of the women's league within one of the country's most famous media franchises.