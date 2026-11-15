Greens elect Mike Morrice as leader after sole-candidate vote

The Green Party of Canada has elected former MP Mike Morrice as its new leader. Morrice, the sole candidate, won the vote required by the party constitution and succeeds Elizabeth May.

The Green Party of Canada has elected former MP Mike Morrice as its new leader. He was the sole candidate in the race and won the vote required by the party constitution.

The results were announced at a leadership rally in Ottawa on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Morrice served as the MP for Kitchener Centre from 2021 to 2025. He lost his seat to Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder in the last federal election by fewer than 400 votes. Nira Dookeran withdrew from the Green leadership race in September for personal and family reasons.

Also read Green Party of Canada Elects Mike Morrice as Leader

Mike Morrice Elected Green Party Leader

Even with one candidate remaining, the party constitution still requires a vote. In a video posted on social media Saturday night, Morrice said there is a renewed energy in the party. He said the party wants to make life more affordable for Canadians while taking on what he called the oil and gas giants. Tonight is the start of all of that, and I am so excited for it, he said.

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Outgoing leader Elizabeth May said in her own video that Morrice has worked very hard for his community. She said his election is a dream come true. Thank goodness the party is in good shape, May said. I pass the torch to you fully confident that there is a great team, that we do not have any debt, that we have supporters from coast to coast to coast.

May is the sole Green MP in the House of Commons. In an interview with The Canadian Press earlier in the fall, Morrice said he hopes to win back his seat. He said he does not plan to run in any of the six pending byelections. The plan is to win back Kitchener Centre at the first opportunity, recognizing how important it is to have the leader of the party in the House of Commons, Morrice said.

New Leader Faces Emissions Policy Shift

And for my community, how much more of a platform I hope to give folks in Kitchener Centre to hopefully be back in the House of Commons as leader of the party, he said. Morrice takes over the Greens as the federal government claws back many of the emissions-reduction measures implemented by former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

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In a video in June, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the Trudeau government plan was too expensive and divisive and not sustainable over the long term. He acknowledged Canada emissions will rise under his plan. I am making clear that, as leader, I think we need to be really focused on how life has gotten more expensive for most people in this country, Morrice said earlier in the fall.

Morrice Addresses Wealth Inequality Concerns

He said it is as a result of this continued wealth transfer we are seeing from regular folks to the billionaire class. Morrice's path to potentially becoming leader became clearer after Dookeran's withdrawal. CTV's Krista Simpson reported on the development. The leadership results announcement and rally took place in Ottawa on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Morrice was congratulated by outgoing Leader Elizabeth May at the event. Newly elected Green Party Leader Mike Morrice points as he speaks at the Green Party leadership results announcement and rally in Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. The Canadian Press photo by Patrick Doyle. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2026.