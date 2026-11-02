Greenland opens new international airport in Ilulissat to lure tourists as it eyes independence from Denmark

Greenland has opened a new international airport in Ilulissat, with the first direct flight from Copenhagen landing on Oct. 29, 2026, as the island seeks to grow tourism and build an economy strong enough for eventual independence from Denmark.

Greenland has opened a new international airport in Ilulissat, with the first-ever direct flight from Copenhagen landing on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. The inaugural service was operated by government-owned Air Greenland using an Airbus A330neo.

The flight took about 4.5 hours and carried 169 passengers. Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called the airport one of the biggest investments in the island's history. He was one of the passengers on the inaugural flight. An Associated Press journalist also took the flight as part of a trip organized by tourism agency Visit Greenland.

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Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen

If Greenland wants to be independent, we need to have a strong foundation, both economically and in terms of industry and business, Nielsen told the AP before the plane departed. The Arctic island is home to roughly 56,000 people and still relies heavily on fishing. The strategic island has been a focus of U.S. President Donald Trump since his first term, when he expressed a desire to acquire Greenland.

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His repeated threats to seize the territory from Denmark, a NATO ally, during his second term prompted months of tensions with other NATO allies. In September, Trump signed an agreement with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland to strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic. Danish Finance Minister Peter Hummelgaard, who also took the inaugural flight, said there is no doubt the situation has been a shadow over the entire Kingdom of Denmark, but especially Greenland.

He said the opening of the new international airport marks hope and optimism. Ilulissat is known as the City of Icebergs and sits along Greenland's western coast. It is home to some 5,000 people and is the island's third-largest city. It is also one of Greenland's most-visited destinations, located more than 550 kilometers, or 342 miles, north of the capital, Nuuk.

Tourism offerings in Ilulissat range from sled dog

Tourism offerings in Ilulissat range from sled dog tours to icefjord cruises in picturesque Disko Bay, which is known for its towering icebergs. Previously, travelers reaching Ilulissat had to arrive by cruise ship, take a small plane from Iceland or fly to one of Greenland's international hubs and connect to smaller aircraft. There are no road connections from other big towns.

For decades, Greenland's main international aviation gateways were former U.S. military air bases, distant echoes of World War II, in Kangerlussuaq and Narsarsuaq. Locals and international visitors had to land there before catching smaller aircraft to the island's major towns, including Ilulissat and Nuuk. That changed in late 2024, when an international airport opened in Nuuk. United Airlines last year began a new seasonal route between Nuuk and Newark, New Jersey.

The inaugural flight was first direct from US

The inaugural flight was the first direct from the U.S. to Greenland by an American airline. The Ilulissat airport has a 5,000-square-meter, or 53,820-square-foot, terminal and a new 2,200-meter, or 1.37-mile, runway. The runway is long enough to accommodate larger passenger aircraft. Air Greenland has committed to as many as six weekly flights between Copenhagen and Ilulissat during next year's peak summer months.

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Icelandair will also fly large jets from its Keflavik hub. Jens R. Lauridsen, CEO of Greenland Airports, said the company is also hoping to lure airlines in the U.S. and mainland Europe to serve Ilulissat. Kirsten Berthelsen, a 35-year-old Ilulissat resident and student, booked a ticket for Thursday's flight without realizing it was the inaugural service.

She said it is quite wonderful that you can go directly right now, adding that sometimes it is quite difficult to travel from Nuuk and to other countries. While the number of international visitors to Greenland has grown by at least 65% since 2018, reaching almost 150,000 in 2024, the expected travel boom has yet to materialize. In 2024, tourism accounted for less than 5% of the territory's GDP. Infrastructure, including hotel capacity, remains limited.

U.S. tourists deterred from visiting island Trump

Aalborg University associate professor Carina Ren, who specializes in Arctic tourism, said some U.S. tourists were even deterred from visiting the island because of the recent Trump standoff. She said a few canceled their flights. I've heard of people canceling their bookings, but also others canceling because they were afraid that perhaps they would not be welcomed, she said, adding that many Americans still visit, particularly on cruise ships.

Even so, there are some local concerns about mass tourism and potential damage to Greenland's fragile nature. Palle Jerimiassen, a former regional mayor, said he fears the city's environment, population and infrastructure may be overwhelmed by too many visitors. How many can we invite? he said. We are welcoming all the tourists, it's a possibility to earn some new money. He added: But we have to be careful.