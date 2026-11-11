Senators lose 3-2 in overtime to Capitals despite dominating play

The Ottawa Senators outshot Washington heavily but fell 3-2 in overtime, losing Nick Cousins to injury while earning a point in a strong performance.

The Ottawa Senators lost 3-2 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at home in Ottawa. The Senators outworked, outmuscled and outshot the Capitals but could not outscore them.

Ottawa did earn a point for the overtime defeat. The game was played at the Senators home rink in front of their fans. The Senators record now stands at 11-6-2. Ottawa has been without starting goaltender Linus Ullmark for almost three weeks.

Also read Hutson scores in overtime as Capitals squeeze past Senators Jets 3-2

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The team has gone 4-3-2 without Ullmark. Much of that success comes from 27-year-old Samuel Ersson of Sweden. Ersson seems to be finding his game. The team remains committed to smart decisions with and without the puck.

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Tuesday was a perfect example of that commitment. Washington scored on its first shot and outshot Ottawa 11-5 in the opening 20 minutes. From the start of the second period, the Senators dominated. Ottawa outshot the Capitals 17-2 and held Washington without a shot for more than 21 minutes.

The shot totals show how much Ottawa controlled the final two periods. I thought we played awesome tonight, said Senators head coach Travis Green. It was one of our better games of the year. Green is not one to be lavish in his praise.

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He said he liked everything about his team's game. Thought we checked well, he said. We created a lot. Put a lot of pressure on the back end.

Early in the season the Senators often had to rely on Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson to carry the offensive load. In their last three games Ottawa has been getting depth scoring from Michael Amadio, Fabian Zetterlund, Ridly Greig and Nick Cousins. Even Ottawa's fourth line is chipping in. Hayden Hodgson picked up a goal Tuesday.

Cousins Injured in Physical Clash with Capitals

Ottawa will likely be without Cousins for the next few games. He took a big hit from Washington's Jakob Chychrun. Cousins took the impact from the hit but then bounced his head off the glass before falling hard to the ice. No penalty was called on the play.

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He required assistance to leave the game. Cousins is the type of player who does not always show up on the scoresheet but his impact is unmistakable. He has the ability to play up and down the lineup, plays the role of agitator and knows how to bring out the best of his teammates. He is the energy guy many teams consider invaluable.

I think everybody hates these scenes in hockey and any sport, said Senators captain Thomas Chabot. Obviously, you're aware it's part of the game, but it's a lot more than the game of hockey, and it sucks seeing him like that. Green didn't have much of an update on Cousins post-game other than to say he's not doing great. The Senators have been hit hard by injuries through the first 19 games of the season.

They were without Jake Sanderson for eight games, Artem Zub missed seven and Chabot missed four. Forward Warren Foegele has now missed six. Andre Burakovsky has been in and out of the lineup. The team lost William Eklund after just four games with a torn tendon in his ankle.

Ullmark has missed nine games. Despite the rash of injuries the Senators are committing to Green's system and getting rewarded. There's times you might not play your best hockey and you'll end up winning the game, Chabot said. And there's times you'll feel like you played great hockey and you end up losing.

The team will look to carry their momentum into their next game. The Senators will likely be without Cousins for the next few games, but they have shown the ability to adapt to injuries and continue to play strong hockey. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026. Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press