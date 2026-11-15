Green Party of Canada Elects Mike Morrice as Leader

Mike Morrice is the new leader of the Green Party of Canada after a single-candidate race, succeeding Elizabeth May in Ottawa on November 14, 2026.

Mike Morrice has officially become the new leader of the Green Party of Canada. He was elected at a rally in Ottawa on November 14, 2026. He was the only candidate in the leadership race.

Morrice Wins Uncontested Leadership Race

The Green Party of Canada selected Mike Morrice to lead the political party. He stood as the sole candidate during the leadership contest. The announcement took place at a rally event in the nation capital. This selection ends the tenure of the previous leader. The party secured a new direction for its future operations.

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Morrice Political Background and Previous Role

Mike Morrice served as the Member of Parliament for the electoral district of Kitchener Centre. His tenure in the House of Commons lasted from 2021 to 2025. He lost his seat during the most recent federal election. The Conservative candidate Kelly DeRidder defeated Morrice in that contest. Morrice brings prior legislative experience to his new executive role. He aims to leverage this history to rebuild party support.

Outgoing Leader Elizabeth May Endorses Morrice

Elizabeth May served as the outgoing leader of the Green Party. She publicly endorsed Mike Morrice as the successor. May stated that Morrice has worked very hard for his community. She described his election as a dream come true. She expressed full confidence in his ability to lead. She noted that the party inherits a great team. Her support signals unity during the transition period.

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Morrice Platform on Affordability and Energy Policy

Mike Morrice outlined key priorities for the Green Party of Canada. He emphasized making life more affordable for Canadians. He pledged to take on large energy corporations. He specifically named oil and gas giants as targets. Morrice claims there is renewed energy within the party. This platform aims to attract voters concerned about costs. He seeks to balance economic relief with environmental goals.

Next Steps and Party Transition Timeline

The Canadian Press reported the election results on November 15, 2026. The leadership transition begins immediately following the announcement. Mike Morrice will now oversee party strategy and operations. He must rebuild support after the recent election loss. The party faces challenges in regaining political influence. Morrice aims to restore credibility through his new agenda. The political landscape requires significant effort to recover.