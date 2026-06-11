Explores some of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history, including the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history, and the greatest comeback in Champions League history.

The New York Knicks made history Wednesday night. As did the San Antonio Spurs, in ignominious fashion. With a chance to tie the NBA Finals at 2-2, the Spurs held a 29-point second-half lead in the third quarter and appeared well on their way tying the series up with Game 5 at home on the horizon.

One more win for the Knicks will cement the comeback near the top of the greatest in sports history. Let's take a look at some of the greatest comebacks in sports history. For the purposes of this list, stakes matter. A rally in Week 3 of the season doesn't warrant consideration.

Those numbers are all that U.S. sports fans need to hear to immediately recall the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. An Atlanta Falcons franchise known, frankly, for losing, held a 28-3 second-half lead over a New England Patriots team that was at the peak of its powers. Tom Brady had already led the franchise to four Super Bowl wins and secured his place in the NFL GOAT conversation.

That reputation was about to be tarnished with a blowout loss to a Falcons team that had never won a Super Bowl. But then the unthinkable happened. The Patriots scored their first touchdown of the game with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter. From there, the Falcons went 3-and-out, fumbled and punted twice in their final four possessions.

The Patriots scored a field goal and two more touchdowns on their final three possessions of regulation and marched to an opening-drive walk-off touchdown in overtime for a 34-28 win to etch '28-3' into sports history. The 1992 Buffalo Bills entered the playoffs in search of their third straight trip to the Super Bowl. They finished in a four-way tie atop the AFC at 11-5, but were related to the No. 4 seed and the wild-card round due to tiebreakers.

When they got there, they played without injured quarterback Jim Kelly, and Warren Moon and the Houston Oilers took a 35-3 third-quarter lead on a pick-6 thrown by backup Frank Reich. Buffalo's hopes of an AFC three-peat looked dashed. But the Bills reeled off a 28-point third quarter after the early miscue, and Reich found Andre Reed for a go-ahead touchdown in the final four minutes of regulation.

The Oilers kicked a field goal to force overtime, but the Bills got a stop, then set up Steve Christie for the game-winning field goal in overtime to secure a 41-38 win and one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. Kelly eventually returned to the lineup, and the Bills advanced to the Super Bowl. But that trip ended like all of them for Buffalo — in a loss.

New York was riding high after the Knicks won Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, inspiring chants of 'Knicks in four' across Manhattan. But Game 3 sharply turned the tide. The Knicks squandered a dominant second quarter and halftime lead with a listless second half, and the Spurs were back in the series with a 115-111 win.

By the third quarter Wednesday night, 'Knicks in four' was starting to feel a lot more like 'Spurs in six' as San Antonio, largely considered the better team coming into the series, asserted its dominance with an 81-52 third-quarter lead. But a Knicks team that had pulled off previous playoff miracles found arguably the biggest in NBA playoff history.

The Knicks limited the Spurs to 30 second-half points, and Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby sent Madison Square Garden and the streets of New York into a frenzy with a 107-106 win for the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. Considering the stakes and New York's 53-year title drought, they're one win away from placing this win for consideration on the Mount Rushmore of sports comebacks.

AC Milan jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead over Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final and appeared well on its way to its second title in three years. Liverpool had overcome a shaky start to the season and a fifth-place Premier League finish under first-year manager Rafael Benítez.

They were relegated to the qualifying round in Champions League competition, but advanced to the semifinals to defeat a Chelsea team that had beaten them three times previously during the season. When they faced AC Milan, though, their sensational run appeared to have run out of steam.

But Xabi Alonso, Vladimir Smicer and Steven Gerrard scored three second-half goals in the span of seven minutes, and the match went on to a penalty shootout that Liverpool won, 3-2 to secure the fifth of its six Champions League titles. The game and Liverpool's season were so packed with drama that they're the subject of a Netflix documentary. Before Wednesday's Knicks win, this was the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. And it involved the two most storied franchises in basketball history





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