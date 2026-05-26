Greater Victoria School Trustees' Firing Order Quashed After New Text Messages Revealed

The Greater Victoria School trustees were fired by the Ministry of Education and Child Care in January 2025 over a dispute over the board's cancellation of the school police liaison program. However, the order firing them was quashed after new text messages between senior Ministry of Education, Victoria Police officials, and the special advisor appointed to the board came to light. The province conceded its case against the trustees, agreed to pay backpay and legal fees, quash the order that fired the board, and reinstate the board effective immediately.

The Greater Victoria School trustees were fired by the Ministry of Education and Child Care in January 2025 over a dispute over the board's cancellation of the school police liaison program .

However, the order firing them was quashed after new text messages between senior Ministry of Education, Victoria Police officials, and the special advisor appointed to the board came to light. The province conceded its case against the trustees, agreed to pay backpay and legal fees, quash the order that fired the board, and reinstate the board effective immediately





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Greater Victoria School District Ministry Of Education Victoria Police Special Advisor School Police Liaison Program Document Production Order Text Messages Cavalier Approach Document Production Independent Advisor Tactics Updates Draft Documents Protests Transportation Minister Human Rights Commissioner Set Up Coordinated By Senior Government Staff Police Liaison Officer Program Deserve Explanations And Answers

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