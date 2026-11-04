GTA home sales fall 7.9% in October as buyers stay on sidelines

Greater Toronto Area home sales dropped 7.9 per cent year-over-year in October to 5,603 transactions, with the average selling price down 2.7 per cent, as uncertainty over inflation, borrowing costs and the economy kept many buyers waiting.

TORONTO - Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down in October compared with a year ago as the city's real estate board says uncertainty around inflation, borrowing costs and the economy kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,603 homes changed hands last month, down 7.9 per cent year-over-year, however sales rose 1.2 per cent from September on a seasonally adjusted basis. The average selling price was $1,024,108, down 2.7 per cent year-over-year, while the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.3 per cent. There were 14,173 new listings on the market in October, down 11.9 per cent from last year.

Also read GTA home sales fall 7.9% in October as buyers await economic clarity

Toronto Home Sales Fall in October

Active listings fell 10 per cent from October 2025, as total inventory across the GTA stood at 25,098 homes for sale. TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says residents are closely watching Canada-U.S. trade negotiations in hopes of a new deal, along with conflict in the Middle East, in order to ease concerns about inflation and economic uncertainty before making a move in the home ownership market.

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The October figures show a market where sales activity softened on a yearly basis even as it edged higher from September, a sign that some buyers remain hesitant while others respond to shifting conditions. Prices also eased across measures, with both the average selling price and the composite benchmark price posting annual declines, reflecting an environment in which buyers have more room to negotiate.

Inventory Declines Amid Economic Uncertainty

New listings fell by double digits compared with a year earlier, while active listings and total inventory also declined, suggesting fewer homeowners are putting properties up for sale amid the uncertainty. Steinfeld's comments point to broader concerns beyond the housing market itself, including trade talks between Canada and the United States and ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which residents are monitoring for signals that could ease inflation and economic anxiety.

Those factors are weighing on decisions about home ownership, with many potential buyers choosing to wait until the outlook becomes clearer before committing to a purchase. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press