GTA home sales fall 7.9% in October as buyers await economic clarity

Greater Toronto Area home sales dropped 7.9% year-over-year in October, with the average selling price down 2.7% to $1,024,108. The real estate board cites uncertainty around inflation, borrowing costs, and the economy.

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down in October compared with a year ago as the city's real estate board says uncertainty around inflation, borrowing costs and the economy kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,603 homes changed hands last month, down 7.9 per cent year-over-year, however sales rose 1.2 per cent from September on a seasonally adjusted basis. The average selling price was $1,024,108, down 2.7 per cent year-over-year, while the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.3 per cent. Active listings fell 10 per cent from October 2025, as total inventory across the GTA stood at 25,098 homes for sale.

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Trade Talks And Economic Uncertainty

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says residents are closely watching Canada-U.S. trade negotiations in hopes of a new deal, along with conflict in the Middle East, in order to ease concerns about inflation and economic uncertainty before making a move in the home ownership market. The October figures reflect a market where many buyers remain cautious, weighing high borrowing costs against the prospect of stabilizing prices.

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The decline in active listings suggests some sellers are also holding back, waiting for better conditions. While sales fell on a yearly basis, the modest monthly increase from September indicates a potential floor may be forming.

However, the board notes that broader economic factors continue to weigh on confidence. Steinfeld's comments highlight the interconnected nature of global events and local real estate. Trade talks and geopolitical tensions can influence inflation expectations, which in turn affect mortgage rates and buyer sentiment. The average selling price decline of 2.7 per cent marks a continued adjustment from the highs seen in previous years.

Inventory Levels And Price Trends

The composite benchmark, which adjusts for changes in the mix of homes sold, shows an even sharper drop of 4.3 per cent. Inventory levels remain a key metric to watch. At 25,098 active listings, the market has fewer options than a year ago, which could eventually support prices if demand returns.

For now, the TRREB data paints a picture of a market in wait-and-see mode, with potential buyers and sellers alike looking for clearer signals on the economy before making major decisions.