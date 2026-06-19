Greater Sudbury Police Reinforce Zero-Tolerance Message for Open Drug Use

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is reinforcing its message that open drug use in downtown Sudbury will no longer be tolerated. Chief Sara Cunningham said the message is getting out that people's drugs will be taken, and they will be arrested if they continue to use them openly. The police service is also working to connect individuals with community support services to help them recover from addiction.

Greater Sudbury Police Service members have been reinforcing their message that open drug use in downtown Sudbury will no longer be tolerated. Chief Sara Cunningham told Sudbury.com following the June 17 police board meeting that the message is getting out that your drugs are going to be taken, and the second or third time, you're going to be arrested.

The message comes as the arrival of springtime temperatures brings an influx of people experiencing homelessness going outdoors to use substances. This latest Momentum to Support 360° Safety Initiative included a report on the initiative presented by Cunningham during the meeting. The initiative was an April 24 to May 22 follow-up to last November's month-long crackdown on open drug use in downtown Sudbury.

With the arrival of springtime temperatures comes an influx of people experiencing homelessness going outdoors to use substances, which Cunningham said makes it a good time to reinforce a





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Greater Sudbury Police Service Open Drug Use Downtown Sudbury Chief Sara Cunningham Momentum To Support 360° Safety Initiative Community Support Services

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