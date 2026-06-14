Greater Sudbury greenlights South End transit hub land purchase

The city will acquire land at 0 Countryside Drive to build a modern, accessible transit hub that replaces a temporary parking lot facility, part of a $27M network expansion.

The Greater Sudbury city council has approved the purchase of land for a new South End GOVA Transit hub, marking a significant step in the city's public transit expansion.

The decision, made during a closed session of the planning committee on June 8 and then ratified by full council, allows staff to move forward with acquiring the property at 0 Countryside Drive. This site, located north of the street near its intersection with Long Lake Road and south of the Smart Centres shopping area, is set to become a modern transit hub.

Brendan Adair, director of Transit Services, emphasized that though the purchase agreement is not yet signed, the goal is to start construction quickly once the land is officially owned by the city. This project is part of a larger $27 million initiative to improve transit infrastructure across Greater Sudbury, with funding coming primarily from the federal and provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The South End hub, along with upgrades to downtown and New Sudbury hubs, aims to transform the current single major terminal into a network of three efficient transfer points, thereby reducing travel times and improving rider experience. The existing South End transit hub is a temporary open-air setup within a shopping centre parking lot, installed in 2019. Adair noted that this location was never intended as a permanent solution, leading to conflicts between buses, pedestrians, and vehicles.

The new hub, to be built just south of the current site, will feature dedicated bus bays, larger heated shelters, enhanced lighting, and improved pedestrian safety with a focus on accessibility. These improvements are designed to better integrate the hub into the community, offering a safe and welcoming environment that reflects the area's character. The design will be presented to city council by early 2027.

Meanwhile, the downtown transit hub, which includes an indoor structure from the mid-1990s and an outdoor parking area, is also slated for upgrades. The city's recent Downtown Master Plan supports renovating the existing terminal rather than relocating it, with the aim of creating a more functional and hospitable space for pedestrians and cyclists. In parallel with the hub developments, Greater Sudbury is rolling out a new fare collection system.

Last year, all GOVA Transit buses were equipped with new fare boxes. A mobile app named GOVA Pass launched in March and is already used by about 40 percent of riders. A smart card option was introduced earlier this month, with roughly 10 percent adoption so far. These cards can be recharged at the downtown transit hub, libraries, and online, functioning similarly to old monthly and six-ride passes but with added convenience.

The city will continue to accept old paper cards until the end of the year, providing a transition period for both vendors and riders to exhaust their supplies. The overall transit improvement plan, part of the city's capital budget since 2020, is financed without impacting property taxes, thanks to the federal and provincial infrastructure funding. As these projects progress, they promise to create a more connected, efficient, and user-friendly public transportation network for Greater Sudbury residents





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