Greater Sudbury Considers Taking Over Operations of Laurentian University's Olympic Pool Amid Repair Plans

City and university finalize MOU for potential reopening of Jeno Tihanyi Pool, with municipality set to handle staffing and maintenance while sharing costs and access responsibilities.

The City of Greater Sudbury is considering taking over staffing, daily maintenance, and operating costs for Laurentian University 's Jeno Tihanyi Olympic Gold Pool, provided the pool is eventually repaired and reopened.

The pool has been closed since 2020 due to needed repairs. Laurentian, still recovering from financial insolvency, cannot afford the repairs and had requested $25 million from the provincial government in January. While exploring other funding options with the city, the university acknowledges it lacks the funds. The pool is the region's only 50‑metre facility and was previously used for competitive swimming and other activities.

A joint working group has been evaluating what is needed to reopen the pool, and a report is scheduled for the Community and Emergency Services Committee on June 15. In October 2024, Greater Sudbury released its Aquatic Service and Facility Review Final Report, which recommended considering service agreements with external operators such as Laurentian and the YMCA, and urged Laurentian to plan for major revitalization or replacement of the pool.

City council then directed staff to collaborate with Laurentian on a business plan for reopening, exploring operating models and cost‑sharing options. The city and university are finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines a framework for future discussions. The MOU suggests the city would assume responsibilities for staffing, day‑to‑day maintenance, and operating costs, while also addressing parking, capital responsibilities, and facility oversight. It defines roles related to initial capital costs, ongoing capital duties, preventative maintenance, operating responsibilities, and access.

Usage categories are split between university needs (student access, academic use, varsity requirements) and community use (city programs, open swims, third‑party bookings), with access intended to reflect the notional allocation of operating contributions, yet to be determined. Historically, Laurentian operated the pool for many years, but community access was often limited or perceived as limited due to competing priorities. The report notes that running a public recreation facility is not a core function of a post‑secondary institution.

A third‑party operator scenario was considered but discarded because an operator would prioritize revenue generation over equity, student access, and community needs. A municipally managed model was deemed best to optimize public resources, increase access for both community members and students, and leverage the expertise of the city and university. The MOU's purpose is to set a preliminary understanding; future reports and business cases will be presented to city council and the Laurentian Board of Governors for review and approval.

Regarding repairs, Laurentian issued a request for proposals in 2025 for pool repair and commissioning, though it has not yet been awarded; the RFP gave an idea of anticipated costs. More recently, the city and university engaged Roth IAMS to complete an integrated facility condition assessment. The scope included a comprehensive building condition assessment, a high‑level code review focusing on fire and life safety compliance, and a thorough accessibility assessment





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Jeno Tihanyi Pool Laurentian University Greater Sudbury Pool Reopening Municipal Operations Facility Maintenance Cost Sharing Community Access MOU Aquatic Service Review

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