Greater Sudbury Chamber Advocating for Highway 69 Four-Laning and Indigenous Concerns

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce calls for collaboration and advocacy to push the highway four-laning project forward. Magnetawan First Nation grieves with ongoing negotiations over land compensation related to the expansion.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre states that the funding for the four-laning of Highway 69 is in place and the need for the work is obvious, but a clear commitment from the Ontario government for the job to get done is still missing.

Councilor Lafebvre had a meeting with Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria and the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, where the urgency of the Provincial corridor was discussed. The mayor emphasized that residents, municipalities, and industry partners are seeking greater clarity on when the project will start and be completed. A federal commitment of $169.2 million for 30 kilometers of the expansion is still in place, with the support of current Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe.

The city's business community and Indigenous communities such as Magnetawan First Nation are also advocating for the project to be completed. Collaboration and advocacy from groups like the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities and Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce are seen as key to moving forward





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Greater Sudbury Chamber Of Commerce Transportation Ministry Successful Collaboration Community Concerns Indigenous Concerns Advocacy Groups Four-Laning Of Highway 69 Urgency Of The Provincial Corridor Land Compensation Collaboration And Advocacy Magnetawan First Nation

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