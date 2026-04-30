Great White Shark 'Kara' Pings Off Vancouver Island for Second Time

A great white shark named Kara has been tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island, marking a rare sighting and prompting research into her movements and potential motivations. Scientists are using satellite tagging to understand the shark's behavior, with theories ranging from following food sources to exploring previously undocumented migration patterns.

The waters off Vancouver Island are experiencing an unusual visitor alongside the regular cruise ship traffic – a great white shark named Kara. This female shark has been detected off the west coast of the island for the second time in just two months, sparking interest and research among marine biologists.

Initially spotted near Vancouver Island on March 10th, Kara’s journey continued southward, with a detection off the coast of San Francisco by March 22nd. Her movements are being tracked by the Marine Conservation Science Institute (MCSI) in Seattle, which utilizes a satellite tagging system to monitor both great white sharks and mako sharks along the Southern California coastline. The public can follow the tracked sharks, including Kara, through the Expedition White Shark app, currently monitoring around six individuals.

Nicole Nasby Lucas, a research biologist with MCSI, discussed Kara’s northward excursion with Victoria News. She suggests the shark’s movement is likely driven by a pursuit of food sources.

“It could be that they’re following marine mammals or sea lions that might be up in the area, or maybe following a whale migration. So usually if they’re moving that far up, it’s probably based on a food strategy,” Lucas explained. What makes Kara’s journey particularly noteworthy is its atypical nature.

“This is the only one that we’ve tracked that far north, so it’s not a typical movement. But interestingly, they have repeated migration patterns. If they were successful in finding food up there, this shark will repeat this pattern. Each shark might have its own favourite place for finding food, and so if this was a successful trip for that shark on its next migration pattern, it will probably visit there again.

” Lucas also addressed and dismissed the notion that warmer Canadian waters are attracting Kara.

“The white sharks are very tolerant of cold waters, so I don’t think they would be affected by it,” she stated. Victoria-based naturalist Laura Briggs anticipates Kara will remain offshore and potentially head towards the Central Pacific Ocean, possibly reaching a point halfway to Hawaii. Briggs emphasized the importance of avoiding speculation regarding the reasons behind Kara’s movements, highlighting the possibility of natural behavioral variations or the shark belonging to a more northern population.

She also pointed out that this behavior might be normal but previously undocumented due to a lack of tagged individuals. Briggs underscored the critical need for reliable population estimates and the identification of pupping grounds to effectively protect the species and support its recovery.

However, it’s important to note that the satellite tracking data isn’t always entirely accurate. Michael Domeier, president of MCSI, addressed this in a recent Instagram post regarding Kara’s sighting. He cautioned that the data shouldn’t be taken as absolute proof of the shark’s location, humorously pointing out instances where the data suggests Kara was “walking” inland.

Domeier explained the technology behind the tags, clarifying that they don’t use GPS but rather rely on radio transmitters and the Doppler effect to estimate position based on frequency changes as satellites pass overhead. This method, while effective, is prone to errors, sometimes resulting in sharks appearing on land.

“You’ve probably heard of the Doppler effect… it takes a lot of complex math to estimate a position, and large errors can occur. That’s why you see the sharks on land at times. ” Despite these inaccuracies, the tracking data provides valuable insights into the movements and potential behaviors of these magnificent creatures.

The appearance of Kara off Vancouver Island presents a unique opportunity for researchers to learn more about great white shark migration patterns and their interactions with the marine ecosystem of the Pacific Northwest. Further research and continued monitoring will be crucial to understanding the long-term implications of this unusual sighting and ensuring the conservation of this vulnerable species.

The ongoing tracking of Kara and other sharks through the Expedition White Shark app allows for a collaborative effort between scientists and the public, fostering a greater awareness and appreciation for these apex predators and the importance of protecting our oceans





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