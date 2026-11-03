Great Blue Heron Recovered After Air Canada Jet Collision at Vancouver Airport

A great blue heron sustained injuries after colliding with an Air Canada Jazz plane at Vancouver airport but has fully recovered and been released back into the wild in Richmond.

A great blue heron has made a full physical recovery following a dramatic mid-air collision with a commercial passenger aircraft at Vancouver International Airport. The incident involved a Dash 8 plane operated by Air Canada Jazz, which was preparing for takeoff on the runway. The bird, identified as a vulnerable species by provincial authorities, suffered significant injuries during the impact event but has since been treated and released back into its natural habitat.

The collision occurred on Sept. 29 when the aircraft was positioned on the runway for a scheduled flight to Toronto. Pilot Alex Toporowski and his first officer were conducting final checks when the crew spotted the large water bird approaching the aircraft. The first officer alerted the pilot to the imminent threat, prompting immediate action to avoid a catastrophic accident involving both the bird and the aircraft.

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Pilot Alex Toporowski describes the experience as a roller coaster of emotions that began with sudden alarm and ended with profound relief for the animal's well-being. He applied the brakes to stop the aircraft as quickly as possible, watching the bird bounce off the wing structure. Despite the violent nature of the collision, the pilot noted that the maintenance crew found no structural damage to the plane, allowing it to depart an hour later.

Medical Treatment and Rehabilitation Process

After the incident, airport staff retrieved the injured bird from the south runway area to ensure its safety and facilitate immediate medical intervention. The great blue heron was transported to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC, where veterinary experts assessed the extent of its injuries. The bird sustained a suspected concussion, an eye injury, and multiple bruises and scratches across its body. These injuries required careful monitoring and specialized care to ensure a safe recovery.

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Marina Schwarz, the advancement director for the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC, confirmed that the bird was receiving appropriate medical attention. The organization works extensively with injured wildlife, providing rehabilitation services that allow animals to regain their health before returning to the wild. The comprehensive care provided by the staff was critical in ensuring the heron could withstand the rigors of flight once again.

Conservation Status and Species Vulnerability

Great blue herons are significant residents of British Columbia, with the provincial government listing them as a vulnerable species. These majestic birds can stand up to 135 centimetres tall, making them easily visible but also susceptible to collisions in high-traffic areas like airports. The government estimates that there are only between 5,000 and 6,000 of these birds remaining in the province.

This low population count highlights the importance of conservation efforts and the delicate balance between wildlife habitats and human infrastructure. The incident underscores the challenges faced by species in this category, as they often share airspace with commercial aviation. Protecting these birds involves not only habitat preservation but also measures to reduce the risk of dangerous encounters with aircraft.

Release and Future Implications

The great blue heron was officially released back into the wild on Oct. 5 at Gilbert Beach in Richmond, B.C. This location was chosen for its proximity to natural wetlands and suitable feeding grounds for the species. The release marked the successful conclusion of the rehabilitation process, demonstrating the effectiveness of the rescue and veterinary teams involved in the case.

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Pilot Alex Toporowski shared a video of the bird's release with the wildlife service, describing it as a beautiful full-circle moment to see the bird flying off into the distance. He expressed hope that the bird would stay away from airports in the future, emphasizing the need for continued awareness among wildlife and aviation personnel. This report by Nono Shen, The Canadian Press, was first published Month Date, 2026.