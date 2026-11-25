Untold Stories Theatre presents a fresh take on Grease at the Pumphouse Theatre from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5. Volunteer cast including Kendall Smith and Arthur Fernandez reinterpret classic characters for Calgary audiences.

Calgary audiences will witness a new interpretation of the beloved musical Grease when Untold Stories Theatre opens its first production of the season. The run begins on November 20 and continues through December 5 at the Pumphouse Theatre. This community-driven effort involves close to 50 volunteer cast and crew members who dedicate their weekends and evenings to bring the show to life.

Modernizing the Classic Musical Narrative

Jason Bakaas serves as both producer and costume designer for this specific iteration of the show. He emphasizes the goal of making the themes feel more relevant and distinct from previous versions. Bakaas notes that the production allows the team to play with the material and create something new rather than simply replicating past performances. This approach is central to the creative direction of the current season.

Also read Calgary Councillor Pushes for Zero Property Tax Hike Amidst Budget Debates

The production is directed by Leslie Han, who is making her directorial debut with the company. Han previously contributed to Untold Stories Theatre by handling choreography for earlier shows. Her vision focuses on reimagining the main characters to explore deeper psychological layers. This direction aims to challenge audience expectations of the familiar story set in the late 1950s.

Reimagining Sandy and Danny Characters

Kendall Smith portrays the iconic role of Sandy, a character she describes as having a unique interpretation in this production. Smith explains that Director Leslie Han views Sandy as someone who does not quite want to be her typical persona yet. The director explores an inner desire for Sandy to become more daring and different than traditionally portrayed. Smith finds this challenge special and says she has grown to love the character through this new perspective.

Advertisement

Arthur Fernandez plays the role of Danny opposite Smith. Fernandez notes that it has been six years since his last stage appearance. To prepare for the late 1950s setting, he researched historical context and analyzed how the stage version differs from the famous movie adaptation. Fernandez realized the story shifts focus from just Danny to the entire ensemble of characters navigating social expectations.

Fernandez previously worked as a singer before transitioning into acting. He relies on his childhood experiences with singing in Northwestern Alberta to perform the musical numbers confidently. His first introduction to theatre and music came through watching High School Musical, which sparked a lasting passion for performance. This background helps him deliver the songs without nervousness on stage.

Community Hub for Emerging Artists

Untold Stories Theatre was founded in 2020 to serve as a vibrant creative hub for Calgary artists. The organization makes performing arts accessible to a wide demographic range. The company relies on close to 100 community volunteers to produce two main-stage productions and one annual fundraiser concert each year. This structure supports individuals ranging from high school students to adults with full-time careers.

Kendall Smith recently graduated with a public relations degree in the spring. She expresses interest in pursuing a professional career in the performing arts industry. Friends have encouraged her to audition for professional feats, though she remains open to where her path leads. The theatre provides her a valued outlet to continue her passion for stage performance while navigating her professional future.

Advertisement

Jason Bakaas states that the company acts as a stepping stone for those dreaming of professional success. It also offers an escape for individuals looking to have fun away from their day jobs. The inclusive nature of the group allows members to collaborate regardless of their current career stage. This environment fosters creativity and provides essential experience for aspiring performers in the Calgary arts scene.