The proposed $1 billion Grays Bay Road and Port project pits economic hopes against environmental fears in Nunavut, leaving the community split on its future.

Residents of Kugluktuk, Nunavut, are grappling with the potential construction of the Grays Bay Road and Port Project, a massive infrastructure initiative that promises to transform the region while threatening its traditional way of life. The project, spearheaded by West Kitikmeot Resources Corp., has sparked intense debate within this small Arctic community as regulatory bodies assess its viability and environmental impact.

Project Details and Strategic Importance

West Kitikmeot Resources Corp. is planning to build a 230-kilometre all-season gravel road starting at the Nunavut-Northwest Territories boundary. The road would stretch north along several mining deposits to Grays Bay, where Canada would establish its first deepsea port on the western Arctic coast. The mega project is estimated to cost upward of $1 billion and is currently under review by the Nunavut Impact Review Board. Additionally, Prime Minister Mark Carney has referred the project to the federal major projects office, which holds the power to fast-track construction by overriding certain federal regulations.

Also read Trigon completes construction of second berth at Prince Rupert port

Environmental and Cultural Concerns

Amanda Dumond, manager of the Kugluktuk Hunters and Trappers Organization, represents a significant portion of residents who oppose the development. Dumond emphasizes that hunting is integral to her family and community identity, citing traditional foods like caribou, goose, and maktaaq. Critics argue that the road would threaten wildlife habitat, particularly for caribou populations that are already declining. Dumond and other residents fear that increased industrial activity could disrupt the tundra landscapes they rely on for sustenance and cultural continuity.

Community and Economic Benefits

Conversely, Kugluktuk Mayor Ryan Nivingalok acknowledges the environmental concerns but highlights the potential benefits for the hamlet. He states that the project could provide crucial opportunities to help the community, which struggles with high unemployment and poverty. West Kitikmeot asserts that the road would lower housing and food costs by enabling trucking of minerals and goods to the new port. Currently, residents rely on expensive air transport or infrequent summer ships from Montreal, contributing to high grocery prices and reliance on food hampers.

Advertisement

Broader Infrastructure and Security Implications

The Grays Bay Road is part of a larger vision that includes the Arctic Economic Security Corridor, a 400-kilometre road stretching north of Yellowknife to connect with the Grays Bay route. Both roads would become part of Canada's national highway system, allowing Canadians to drive to Nunavut for the first time. Supporters argue that this connectivity would enhance Canada's Arctic security and provide jobs through mining and construction. Simon Kuliktana, the MLA for Kugluktuk, has been involved in discussions regarding the shoreline and community implications.

Next Steps and Regulatory Review

The future of the Grays Bay Road and Port Project remains uncertain as it undergoes comprehensive assessment by the Nunavut Impact Review Board. The federal major projects office is also evaluating the project to determine if it qualifies for expedited approval under current regulations. Residents continue to monitor the situation closely, balancing the hope for economic improvement against the need to protect their environment and heritage.