Grant White Sees Value in Alphabet, Exchange Income, and Sea Limited Amid Market Volatility

Portfolio manager Grant White discusses market opportunities, favoring stocks with strong fundamentals and cautioning against overvalued IPOs.

Grant White, portfolio manager and investment adviser at Endeavour Wealth Management, remains optimistic about equity markets despite ongoing volatility and elevated valuations. In a recent interview with BNN Bloomberg, White highlighted that corporate fundamentals and earnings growth continue to support equities, even as investors grapple with geopolitical tensions, shifting interest rate expectations, and fiscal deficits.

He advises focusing on high-quality assets and avoiding short-term noise, noting that while some pricing has become stretched, there are still compelling opportunities for long-term investors. White emphasizes the importance of digging beyond headlines to find undervalued companies with strong fundamentals. White particularly favors Alphabet, Exchange Income Corporation, and Sea Limited. He notes that Alphabet, often overlooked amid AI hype, is a major shareholder in SpaceX and has compounded that investment at 51% annually over the past 11 years.

Beyond SpaceX, Alphabet benefits from robust cash generation, AI capabilities, and exposure to multiple growth drivers. Exchange Income Corporation offers stable cash flows through disciplined acquisitions and defensive characteristics, making it a resilient choice during volatility. Sea Limited, meanwhile, provides exposure to Southeast Asia's growing digital economy via e-commerce, fintech, and gaming, at what White considers an attractive valuation.

White cautions against chasing momentum-driven themes or highly anticipated IPOs, such as SpaceX, which he believes is pricing its shares as high as possible before going public. He warns that investors buying into such trends risk a 20-30% pullback in individual assets. Instead, he advocates for patience and selectivity, focusing on companies with proven track records and clear long-term growth prospects.

While the market may experience further volatility, White remains confident that disciplined investors can find value in the current environment





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