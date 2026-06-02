Grandfather's Dedication to His Granddaughter with Rare Genetic Disorder

Warren Wiebe, a 70-year-old grandfather, has been volunteering as a medical driver for the past seven years, helping transport non-emergency patients to their appointments and treatments. His deep love for his granddaughter, Elouise, who was born with FOXG1 syndrome, has propelled him into action. He is on a mission to raise funds for innovative gene therapy that holds the potential to transform Elouise's life.

A grandfather's immense love for his granddaughter is evident in both the little things he does and the big sacrifices he makes. Warren Wiebe, a 70-year-old retired educator, spent an 31 years teaching at W.C.

Eaket Secondary School. Beyond his teaching career, he is a devoted volunteer at the local hospital, where he became a well-known figure in the community. He has been a volunteer medical driver for North Shore Health Network (Blind River) for the past seven years, helping transport non-emergency patients to their appointments and treatments, primarily in Elliot Lake, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, and various other locations.

His deep love for his granddaughter, Elouise, who was born with the extremely rare genetic disorder known as FOXG1 syndrome, has propelled him into action. A few months after Elouise's birth, it became clear that she was not hitting the typical developmental milestones. The most alarming issue was her struggle with swallowing; she seemed to choke during nearly every feeding.

Her muscle control was poor, and eventually, an MRI and genetic screening were conducted, and the results were heartbreaking; she was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome, and her prognosis was grim—many children with this condition do not survive past the age of five. However, the doctors were uncertain about what to expect from her, as she had the extremely rare 'mosaic' variant, where some of her cells are affected while others remain normal.

There may be only a handful of individuals like her in the world. Despite the challenges, thanks to intensive therapy, assistive technology, and medical support, she is making strides in all these areas. When she is not in pain, Ellie radiates joy, as she’s smiling and full of love. Wiebe is on a mission to raise funds for innovative gene therapy that holds the potential to transform Elouise’s life.

FOXG1 Syndrome is a rare genetic condition that occurs because of changes in the FOXG1 gene, which is important for brain development. People with this syndrome usually face serious challenges like major intellectual disabilities, delays in development, and neurological issues like seizures and trouble with movement. Currently, there’s no cure, but there are therapies that can help manage the symptoms and make life a bit easier.

Families like Elouise’s frequently encounter significant hurdles, particularly when it comes to accessing effective, research-supported treatments. To raise both awareness and funds for the Fox Foundation, Wiebe is gearing up for a challenge: a 24-hour bike ride along the Great Allegheny Passage, in Pittsburgh, where Elouise and her parents, Michael and Tegan (Wiebe) DeLibero, live. This adventure kicks off on the night of July 29 and stretches into the following day.

Although the gene therapy developed by the Fox Foundation shows great promise, it has struggled to gain traction within the pharmaceutical sector, largely due to concerns over profitability. The lack of backing from major pharmaceutical companies has been disheartening for families affected by FOXG1 syndrome. But we’re fighting for our children’s futures, and that’s worth every ounce of effort. Wiebe’s initiative has captured the attention of the Blind River community.

His dedication to Elouise’s cause has inspired many to contribute, whether through donations or by sharing her story. As the date of the bike ride draws near, Wiebe remains steadfast in his mission. Every dollar we raise brings us one step closer to a solution for Elouise and other children battling this condition.

A commitment of just $0.10, $0.25, or $1 for every mile he rides will directly support the effort to make FOXG1 gene therapy accessible to children with the syndrome around the globe. This initiative not only aims to help these children but also lays the groundwork for addressing a variety of other rare genetic conditions.

For those who wish to learn more about FOXG1 syndrome and the Fox Foundation, further information can be found on the foundation’s website and through local community resources





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FOXG1 Syndrome Gene Therapy Medical Driver Volunteer Rare Genetic Disorder Intensive Therapy Assistive Technology Medical Support Gene Therapy Rare Genetic Conditions Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy Gene Therapy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angels' Jose Siri makes grand slam-robbing catch, saves nachos from destructionLos Angeles Angels outfielder Jose Siri made a remarkable catch to rob a grand slam from Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls, preventing four runs and also saving a fan's nacho buffet from being destroyed by the baseball.

Read more »

Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, and Ann-Renée Desbiens Take Pay Cuts to Help Montreal Victoire Win Walter CupThe Montreal Victoire's championship win is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of the players, but it also highlights the need for the PWHL to address the issue of player compensation.

Read more »

EllisDon’s El-Sayah: ‘Community isn’t just an idea. It’s something you actively build every day’In honour of Pride Month, the Daily Commercial News and Journal of Commerce wanted to profile a person who strives to build a more inclusive community in construction, while illustrating that collaboration and dedication can truly make a difference.

Read more »

Corinthians' Young Forward Gui Negão Struggles for Playing Time Under Fernando DinizNineteen-year-old forward Gui Negão, a product of Corinthians' youth academy, has yet to play under new coach Fernando Diniz. After a hamstring injury kept him out for over a month, he has been on the bench for nine consecutive matches without entering the field. Coach Diniz cited timing, familiarity with his methods, and limited substitution opportunities as reasons, while praising the player's dedication in training. With the team on break until July, Gui Negão will have time to improve his chances of featuring in the upcoming matches.

Read more »